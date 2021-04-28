DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

28.04.2021 / 08:50

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR") - TRADING STATEMENT AND VOLUNTARY TRADING UPDATE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to PEPKOR's voluntary trading update, published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.



Stellenbosch, 28 April 2021

