The solar module will be available in three versions - white, black, and glass-glass. The products have an output of up to 400 W, but when the bifacial effect is optimally used, the output of the glass-glass module can reach up to 430 W. Both the white and black modules weigh less than 20 kgFrom pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger Technology AG has unveiled a high-performance heterojunction half-cell solar module, which it claims will provide an additional yield of up to 20% compared to conventional PERC modules. The module features efficiency up to 21.8% ...

