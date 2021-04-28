Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
WKN: 533995 ISIN: SE0000191827 Ticker-Symbol: A1A 
28.04.21
09:07 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Atrium Ljungberg AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (157/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Atrium
Ljungberg AB with effect from 2021-04-29. Last day of trading is set to
2026-04-17, 2027-04-19. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable
Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855256
