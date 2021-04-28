First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 25 May 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 18 May 2021 at 12:30 CET at the latest. Name: DonkeyRepublic Holding ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061540770 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DONKEY ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum 14,928,740 shares Maximum 15,546,024 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 35678263 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 223811 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------------------- 40 4020 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Products & Services ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855267