MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST

MGI's Q121 results showed an increasing benefit from the combination of media and games despite the easing impact of lockdown (higher margins, 38% organic growth), together with a significant contribution from the acquisitions of KingsIsle and LKQD (58% M&A-driven growth), delivering revenue growth of 96% y-o-y. Net interest-bearing debt increased to €97.6m at 31 March 2021 after MGI completed a €40m bond tap issue in March, sustainable as Q121 adj. EBITDA rose 127% y-o-y to €13.5m. Net debt/adj LTM EBITDA of 2.7x at 31 March 2021 (with KingsIsle only included in Q121) leaves scope for further selective M&A in FY21. At 12.6x consensus FY22 EV/adj EBITDA, MGI trades in line with its peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...