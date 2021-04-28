Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
WKN: A12AE3 ISIN: NO0010387004 Ticker-Symbol: 4NF 
28.04.21
09:11 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Finans Holding due to merger with Bank Norwegian (67/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Finans
Holding ASA (Norwegian Finans Holding) published on April 28, 2021 and may be
subject to change. 

The Boards of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding and Bank Norwegian ASA
(Bank Norwegian) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through
a merger whereas shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding will receive one (1)
new share of the Bank Norwegian for every one (1) share held in Norwegian
Finans Holding. The merger plan was approved at the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) held on April 27, 2021. The merger is expected to be completed on June
15, 2021. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options,
regular and gross return futures/forwards in Norwegian Finans Holding (NOFI).
Underlying ISIN, underlying code as well as series name will be changed. 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855277
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
