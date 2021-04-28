Heineken to send 'Pit Wall Bars' to fans at home to enjoy F1 races

- Heineken, global partner of F1, has launched a competition for fans to win their very own Pit Wall Bar at home for the 2021 season

- Imitating the Red Bull Racing Honda pit wall, fans will get to watch F1 races like never before

AMSTERDAM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of F1 fans have never attended a race in person, so official partner Heineken has created the Pit Wall Bar - the ultimate watch-from-home experience for fans to get set for Race Sundays.

Imitating the Red Bull Racing Honda pit wall, fans at home will be able to win the next best thing to being trackside at the Formula 1. However, unlike the pit walls you see at the circuit on race day, this version comes complete with its own bar - with a Heineken 0.0 blade, glassware and coasters built in.

It's the perfect combination for the ultimate F1 fan - a hub that will have you as tuned into the action as the Red Bull Racing Honda team, while also being a fully functioning Heineken 0.0 bar.



The Pit Wall Bar comes complete with multiple screens to watch every angle of the action or race telemetry, Heineken 0.0 on tap, racing team headphones and much, much more.

The first competition is open for fans to enter now at f1.com/Heineken0.0, ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Prémio De Portugal 2021 this Sunday 2nd May, with the winner receiving their Pit Wall Bar shortly afterwards to enjoy for the rest of the season.

To test the concept with the experts, the Pit Wall Bar was delivered to the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made in Italy E Dell'emilia Romagna by DHL's biofuel powered truck, where David Coulthard and Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were treated to a Heineken 0.0 and a first look at the bar.

David Coulthard, F1 legend and Heineken ambassador, said: "The Pit Wall didn't look like this when I was a driver! But I think fans are going to love this, getting as close to the action as possible, with ice-cold Heineken 0.0 on tap? I'm not sure it gets any better than that."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMC3_cr6WHY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498418/Pit_Wall_Bar.jpg