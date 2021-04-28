Germany is currently seeing cool, sunny weather, which is ideal for PV power generation. According to Energy Charts, the photovoltaic systems installed in the country have cracked the 40 GW mark for the first time.From pv magazine Germany "More than 40 gigawatts of solar power for the first time!" tweeted, yesterday, Bruno Burger, head of energy charts at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE. The record result, of 40.7 GW, was achieved on April 27, at 1 p.m. The favorable weather situation, with a sunny sky and low temperatures, had previously set new photovoltaic generation ...

