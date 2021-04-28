Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives fifth set of orders for CNG/RNG trucks from major global logistics customer

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks.



Hexagon Agility received its fifth set of orders in 2021 under this agreement, which represent an estimated value of USD 12.5 million (approx. NOK 103 million). Collectively, the orders placed in 2021 represent an estimated total value of USD 44 million (approx. NOK 364 million).

"We are witnessing a very strong demand for RNG and CNG solutions from our large global fleet customers" said Seung Baik, President, Hexagon Agility. "RNG mitigates global warming by reducing greenhouse gases that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. It will be an important factor in realizing our global commitment to reduce greenhouse gases by 2030."

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and Linkedin.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

