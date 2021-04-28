Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Uno Lundberg appointed as Head of Caverion's Division Sweden

HELSINKI, Finland, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uno Lundberg (born 1962, BSc (Econ. & Bus. Adm.)) has been appointed Head of Caverion's Division Sweden starting on 1 August 2021. Uno will have a key role in taking the Division Sweden to profitable growth after the years of becoming Fit. He comes with a broad contact network and vast experience from several areas crucial for Caverion and its customers, such as deep knowledge of smart technologies, sustainable offering and long-term service engagements with customers in the built environment.

Uno has an extensive, 25-year background in various MD and CFO roles. He joins Caverion from the emergency and rescue services company Falck where his position has been CEO for Falck Emergency in Scandinavia. Prior to this, Uno has been working at Division National Services of Bravida Sweden AB, for the EcoBuildings Division of Schneider-Electric in Sweden and at G4S Sweden. Uno Lundberg will report to Mats Paulsson and will also be a member of the Group Management Board.

Juha Mennander, who has been Caverion's Division Head for Sweden since June 2018 and Head of Group Market Operations prior to this, will take on new challenges at Caverion after supporting Uno in the onboarding phase to ensure a smooth transition.

"After years of becoming Fit, Division Sweden is now aiming for profitable growth. Uno's ability in driving operational development towards profitable growth with customer intimacy at the core will be of great value for the division during the growth phase of our strategy. Juha has made a successful turnaround in Division Sweden over the past few years, which has required tough measures and reorganisation of operations. Sweden has become more profitable as a result and our customer satisfaction has also increased significantly. I thank Juha for his leadership and look forward to working with both Uno and Juha in their new roles," says Mats Paulsson, interim President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

