Konrad Technologies Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Scalable and Configurable Sensor Fusion Hardware-in-the-loop Test Solutions

Konrad Technologies' high degree of reliability and accuracy reduces the need for expensive drive testing, delivering cost efficiencies to automobile manufacturers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test solutions in the automotive sector, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Konrad Technologies with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award. Konrad Technologies' solution is the first in the market to test combinations of sensors cost effectively with the electronic control unit (ECU) in the hardware test loop. Konrad Technologies conducts the test by simultaneously stimulating multiple sensors, such as radar, camera, ultrasonic and LiDAR, and then directing the sensor output to the ECU to provide more reliable in-lab test conditions aligned with real world driving situations. As a result, the company ensures higher quality testing in the lab environment and reduces the number of expensive drive tests.

"The core engineering strength of Konrad Technologies' Sensor Fusion HIL test system is the custom software that is built on the PCI extensions for Instrumentation (PXI) testing equipment from NI (formerly National Instruments). This technology can connect with and bring disparate test systems for different sensors together into the HIL test. This capability is becoming critical as the number of sensors continues to rise in the vehicle," said Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, the Sensor Fusion HIL test platform is easily scalable and can be customized based on testing requirements."

Konrad Technologies Sensor Fusion HIL platform can perform successive test loops in 5 microseconds steps, which is one of the fastest in the industry. Furthermore, the HIL test platform is completely interoperable with third-party simulation software used by automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers, making it easy to integrate with the entire testing supply chain.

Konrad Technologies offers custom solutions to a range of industry verticals, including automotive, medical, military, semiconductors, and aerospace and defense. Over the years, reacting to its customers' requests, the company has intensified its focus on the automotive industry and has been delivering scalable solutions to test Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving Systems (ADS). As the automotive industry continues to develop vehicles with levels 3 to 5 autonomy, Konrad Technologies' Sensor Fusion HIL test platform will continue to find new application areas in validating ADAS and ADS functionality.

"Konrad Technologies monitors and works with several government regulatory bodies, such as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), and the China New Car Assessment Programme (C-NCAP), to offer a cost-effective test solution that supports and complies with important regional automotive regulations worldwide," noted Thomas. "These efforts will be important as higher levels of vehicle autonomy are defined, regulated, and adopted. Overall, the company's strong product advantages and forward-looking strategies have established it as a leading contender in the HIL test solutions market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Konrad Technologies

Since 1993, Konrad Technologies has successfully designed, developed and integrated customer-specific test solutions worldwide for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, medical electronics and industrial manufacturing. Konrad Technologies is a founding member of ADAS iiT - Innovation in Test, a consortium that provides a complete ecosystem of technologies and test solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving Systems (ADS). Konrad Technologies is an NI Platinum Alliance Partner for RF & Wireless Specialty and Vehicle Radar Test System Specialty.

Konrad-Technologies, KT and Konrad GmbH are all representative of Konrad Technologies worldwide. Other products and company names listed are trademarks of their respective companies. For more information about Konrad Technologies Solutions and upcoming events, please visit www.konrad-technologies.com.

Contact:

Ram Mirwani

P: 512.426.5892

E: ram.mirwani@konrad-technologies.com