With investors often put off by a lack of supportive policy for renewables on the continent, the exceptions made to attract money to its economic trade zones might also prove more friendly to clean power infrastructure spending.The special economic zones established across Africa can play a part in driving the green energy transition thanks to the policy and investment advantages they have over the wider communities they are based in, an online event has heard. Roger Savage, of British engineering firm Buro Happold Ltd, said the policy frameworks set up to support such trade zones could overcome ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...