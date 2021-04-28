NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (REITIR150527) admitted to trading on 29th of April 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 7112080700 3 LEI 967600GFEYNJK2W4G048 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REITIR150527 5 ISIN code IS0000032886 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REITIR FASTEIGN/BD 20270515 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.210.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.210.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular instalments 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.03.30 19 First ordinary installment date 2021.05.15 20 Total number of installments 37 21 Installment frequency 6 22 Maturity date 2027.05.15 23 Interest rate Floating rate (indexed) 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 2021.03.30 32 First ordinary coupon date 2021.05.15 33 Coupon frequency 6 34 Total number of coupon payments 37 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Please refer to Company Description or Icelandic version of Term Sheet. 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote: Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A ------------------------------ 43 Base index value 493,28667 44 Index base date 2021.03.30 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 2021.04.26 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission 2021.04.27 to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 2021.04.29 55 Order book ID REITIR150527 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond