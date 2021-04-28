Anzeige
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 
Frankfurt
28.04.21
10:21 Uhr
50,75 Euro
+0,79
+1,58 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2021
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec refines its vision and strategy: a million tonne CO2 emission reduction in the value chain

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 APRIL 2021 AT 1:25 PM (EEST)

Cargotec refines its vision and strategy: a million tonne CO2 emission reduction in the value chain

Cargotec's Board of Directors has confirmed the company's refined strategy and vision. Breakthrough objectives are sustainability and profitable growth.

With its business areas Kalmar, MacGregor and Hiab, Cargotec's vision is to become the global leader in sustainable cargo flow.

"Our previous vision - becoming the global leader in intelligent cargo handling - highlighted the importance of digitalisation. With our present operating model, digitalisation already constitutes an integrated part of our processes, solutions and offering. Intelligent solutions enable sustainable and profitable growth. The importance of sustainability has significantly increased in our customers' operations and we lift it into our vision," says Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen.

In concrete terms, Cargotec aims to reduce the CO2 emissions of its value chain by 1 million tons by 2024.

Strategy progress is measured by financial reporting, leadership index, eco portfolio share of sales and, in the future, CO2 emission reduction and the net promoter score as well.

"Our key business driver is to reduce the carbon footprint of the logistics industry. We want to do our part to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. By realising our strategy, we acknowledge our responsibility to innovate and offer low-carbon business solutions that enable a sustainable path for the logistics industry."

"We see sustainability as an inspiring business opportunity. Last year, our eco portfolio solutions already constituted almost a quarter of our total sales. This clearly shows that, in terms of safety, emission efficiency and productivity, our customers see the benefits they can achieve with these solutions."

For more information, please contact:

Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy, tel. +358 20 777 4179
Carina Geber-Teir, Senior Vice President, Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Information for investors:
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


