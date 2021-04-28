Cargotec Corporation: Hiab to supply UK's Marshall with 108 new HIAB loader cranes

HIAB XS 099 HiProCARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE APRIL 28 2021 AT 1:45 PM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, will supply the leading UK hard landscaping manufacturer Marshalls with 108 new HIAB loader cranes equipped with the connected service HiConnectand ProCareTotal Repair and Maintenance contracts for eight years. The order value of EUR 4.9 million were ordered and booked in Cargotec's quarter 1 order intake of 2021.

Marshallsis a complete external landscaping products business - from planning to engineering, to guidance and delivery. From the highlands of Scotland to England's southern tip, they offer a three-day delivery promise, even for precious and fragile items, delivered by their fleet of 200 vehicles.

The cranes ordered are the medium range HIAB X-HiDuo 138 B-2 loader cranes with HIAB Brick Grabs supplied to Massey Truck Engineering who will install them on truck trailer combinations, as well as the HIAB X-HiPro 099R Roll Loaders with Brick Grabs installed on SDC Trailers, construction spec platform trailer. Both are remote controlled to give operators the best field of vision to improve precision and safety to themselves and the surroundings. All the complete units will be supplied to Marshalls via Zenith.

"Having set a fleet replacement strategy for the next five years, it was important that Marshalls undertook a thorough review of all its equipment, including its cranes, which are integral to the delivery service level offered to our customers. Following an appraisal of the market, which involved trialing up to date crane models and seeking the important feedback from our drivers, Hiab was chosen as the crane supplier to Marshalls. We were particularly impressed with the added benefits of the HiConnect system as well as the high service levels already received on the existing Hiab fleet," says Nigel Basey, Logistics Director, Marshalls plc.

"We're honoured that Marshalls chose Hiab as the supplier for their new fleet of loader crane trucks. Our cranes are the perfect choice for high cost items that need to be delivered safely, quickly and efficiently enabling Marshalls to deliver on their customer promise," says John Bailey, Director International Key Accounts, Hiab.

He continues: "The ProCare agreement chosen means that we will look after all necessary maintenance, replace all spare parts and do all unscheduled repairs without any additional costs. This secures the best uptime for Marshalls, while HiConnect optimises their fleet's performance."

HiConnect enhances the productivity of Hiab customer's businesses through connected Hiab equipment. The technology provides real-time insights into equipment utilisation, operation and condition. This data can be used to actively optimise performance, safety and avoid unnecessary downtime. Web-based dashboards with clear and simple overviews provide status monitoring, service planning and help improve the operation of each unit and operator.

Hiab ProCare service agreements can be tailored to the equipment and business needs with three different levels of coverage. All worn out wear and tear parts will be replaced with original spare parts and all work is done by Hiab certified service professionals. Scheduled and preventive maintenance secures uptime at a fixed monthly cost. Over the lifetime of the equipment this reduces cost and increases resale value.

