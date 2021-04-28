Sativa Wellness Group Inc. Provides Board of Directors Update and Appointment of Senior Executive Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Howells as Director and Chief Executive Officer and Anne Tew as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank both Geremy Thomas for his role as the interim CEO and Joseph Colliver as CFO for their respective contributions. Geremy Thomas will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.

Marc Howells has been appointed as a Director and CEO effective April 23, 2021 to deliver the Company's strategy to become one of the best-known wellness brands. His career experience includes integrations, M&A, restructuring and scaling start-ups, which gives the Company significant additional strategic and development strength at the Board level.

Further information on Marc Howells:

Marc Howells currently has an interest of 592,099 common shares in the Company, representing less than one percent of the Company's issued share capital. Marc also holds 335,070 warrants exercisable at C$0.242 per share that are valid until December 2021.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Advancis Limited Advancis Holdings Limited

Marc has a 36-year track record of high performing results and achievements across the financial services industry. His extensive career includes senior roles in Citibank and Barclaycard before heading up a number of SME financial services companies as CEO or Managing Director. He has significant experience in developing and operating industry leading management teams with best-in-class employee retention and value. His extensive financial services industry experience includes in depth experience on; integrations, mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions, restructuring and start-ups. He has built up geographical and cultural expertise across China, Europe, U.S.A. and South Africa.

Anne Tew has been appointed as Director and CFO effective April 23, 2021 to support the CEO to deliver the Company's strategy to become one of the best-known wellness brands. She has been with the Company since November 2018 holding the position of Group Corporate Secretary and Head of Finance.

Further information on Anne Tew:

Anne Tew currently has an interest of 83,768 common shares in the Company, representing less than one percent of the Company's issued share capital. She also holds 83,768 warrants exercisable at C$0.242 per share that are valid until December 18, 2021 and 923,590 options exercisable at between C$0.115 and C$0.326 and vest over three years.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Financial Direction Ltd

Following a career in Finance and Company Secretarial, Anne set up her own consultancy business through which she successfully managed a number of corporate projects to deliver business turnaround, expansion and growth. She has held non-executive director positions including in the NHS. She taught business and finance for a number of years and was an executive business mentor for directors and senior managers across a range of industries. Her 30-year career includes a range of sectors including the NHS, testing laboratories, manufacturing and farming.

In 2018 Anne Tew joined the Sativa Group as Corporate Secretary and Head of Finance. Since this date she has successfully implemented the financial and governance systems, risk framework, processes and reporting for the group including listing compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions. She was also instrumental in successfully delivering the December 2019 fund raise, the reverse takeover with Stillcanna Inc. in 2020 and the subsequent integration.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Geremy Thomas

Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly"..Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Although Sativa Wellness believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that the new Directors will be approved by the Exchange. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642682/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Inc-Provides-Board-of-Directors-Update-and-Appointment-of-Senior-Executive-Officers