AstraZeneca and GSK to Keynote Veeva Summit Connect Europe

Industry leaders come together to connect, learn, and share experiences in advancing drug development

BARCELONA, Spain, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Dr. Ann E. Taylor, M.D., chief medical officer at AstraZeneca, and Regis Simard, president, pharmaceutical supply chain at GSK, will be featured keynote speakers at the 2021 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect Europe. The one-day online event will feature more than 70 sessions and opportunities to collaborate with industry peers across clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety.

In a fireside chat, Dr. Taylor will share her perspective on the future of product development and how AstraZeneca drives efficiency and speed in clinical trials. Simard will highlight GSK's journey towards digital quality management, detailing the ways in which quality content and processes have come together to streamline supply chain operations.

Summit Connect is designed to maximize collaboration and learning, alternating large group sessions with smaller, more intimate discussions. The event is expected to bring together more than 2,000 industry experts to discuss the future of clinical trials and the latest innovations in product development and manufacturing. Featured sessions include:

AstraZeneca and BMS sharing insights into regulatory strategies for IDMP preparation.

and sharing insights into regulatory strategies for IDMP preparation. Autolus showcasing its quality modernization to meet the unique needs of personalized medicine.

showcasing its quality modernization to meet the unique needs of personalized medicine. Bionical Emas discussing best practices to implement a unified safety solution for greater pharmacovigilance oversight.

discussing best practices to implement a unified safety solution for greater pharmacovigilance oversight. TFS HealthScience explaining how digital is simplifying trial management and enabling patient-centric approaches in studies.

explaining how digital is simplifying trial management and enabling patient-centric approaches in studies. Sanofi sharing their vision on data management transformation.

sharing their vision on data management transformation. UCB on the benefits of connecting quality and regulatory for streamlined variation management and change control.

"Digital strategies and technologies are reshaping how the industry approaches product development and manufacturing for the benefit of patients," said Rik Van Mol, senior vice president of Veeva Development Cloud. "We're proud of the partnerships we've established with our world-class customers and look forward to bringing them together with industry leaders and experts to advance life sciences towards more connected, efficient operations."

2021 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect Europe will take place on 20 May 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Learn more and register at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg