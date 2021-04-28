Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
28.04.2021 | 13:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bublar Group AB changes name to Goodbye Kansas Group AB (184/21)

As from May 3, 2021, Bublar Group AB will be listed under its new company name,
Goodbye Kansas Group AB. 

New company name:     Goodbye Kansas Group AB
-------------------------------------------------
New short name:      GBK          
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0010270793      
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 184183         
-------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
