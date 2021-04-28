Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bublar Group AB changes name to Goodbye Kansas Group AB (184/21)

As from May 3, 2021, Bublar Group AB will be listed under its new company name, Goodbye Kansas Group AB. New company name: Goodbye Kansas Group AB ------------------------------------------------- New short name: GBK ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0010270793 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 184183 ------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.