Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital marketshas been awarded Microsoft Cloud Service Provider Status in Canada.

This achievement marks the latest milestone in Options' continued efforts to offer a fully cloud-agnostic platform to all customers globally. The addition of Cloud Provider Status in Canada is part of an initiative to bring increased solution flexibility to clients, and it will allow for full Public Cloud solution deployments. Alongside the existing CloudConnect solution, Options can provide solution architecture, deployment and management services utilising Microsoft's global Public Cloud.

Achieving this status enables Options to procure and manage Canadian-based client Azure instances, ensuring a premium service consistent across the US, EU, Asia and Canada.

Options facilitates new fund and firm launches with a fully managed Microsoft 365 service available alongside the firm's application management solution and best-in-class resiliency and security compliance to SOC1, SOC2, SOC3, ISO27001 and AICPA standard.

Danny Moore, Options' President and CEO, said, "Options has been a prominent provider of Cloud-based solutions to the front office for over a decade, operating as a Microsoft Cloud Gold Partner, an accolade awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. In addition to achieving Cloud Service Provider status, we have recently appointed a Canadian head of business development to ensure clients in the region can avail of a premium service from a local expert in tandem with our team's global expertise, all in an Investment Bank Grade security and compliance wrapper. Canada is a key area of focus for us, and we are excited by the opportunities there."

Options' Cloud solutions and applications provide clients with value through the highest levels of performance, economic efficiency, security, and high touch support. The Options solution reduces the TCO associated with technology procurement, connectivity, and resource management. With enterprise-grade managed service regions worldwide and connectivity to several hundred native market data feeds, it enables firms to deploy applications in the Public Cloud. The platform allows clients to focus on business innovation and provides cost certainty through an all-inclusive subscription model.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

