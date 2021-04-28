Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Blackrock Silver Corp. upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market, where it is now trading under the symbol "BKRRF."

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented, "Given the Company's focus on advancing our flagship Tonopah West silver-gold project situated in Nevada, we are delighted to graduate to the OTCQX which will further enhance Blackrock's presence within the United States." Mr. Pollard added, "Assets like Tonopah West are rare, and there is an increased demand for silver-primary projects located in North America. Trading on OTCQX will provide enhanced access to U.S.-based funds and retail investors, bolstering Blackrock's stock visibility. This represents a natural step forward in the growth and evolution of the Company."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Town Hall Webinar

Blackrock Silver is hosting a live town hall webinar today at 1 pm eastern, including a presentation and investor Q&A with management.

To register please visit: https://6ix.com/event/queen-of-the-silver-camps/

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior precious metals exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Blackrock's flagship Tonopah West project consolidates the western half of the famed Tonopah Silver District within the Walker Lane trend of Nevada. Known as the Queen of the Silver Camps, the Tonopah Silver District produced over 174 million ounces of silver and 1.8 million ounces of gold from approximately 7.5 million tons of high-grade silver-gold making it one of the most significant silver-gold districts in North America. With 30,000m of exploration drilling completed in 2020, and a 40,000m core drilling program well underway this year, Blackrock aims to deliver a maiden resource estimate by the end of 2021 in an attempt to bring new life to this historic district. Blackrock Silver Corp. is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under BRC-TSX.V, and trades on the OTCQX as BKRRF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as AHZ0.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, completion and exercise of the Tonopah option agreement, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the ability of the Company to complete the Tonopah lease option, the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

