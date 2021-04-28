PBSC Urban Solutions Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Public Bikesharing Systems Market in LATAM

PBSC's strategic partnerships across the region and advanced technologies have enabled it to achieve a wide footprint and continuous growth

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American (LATAM) bikesharing technology market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PBSC Urban Solutions (PBSC) with the 2021 Latin American Market Leadership Award. The company is the top supplier of bikesharing technology in the LATAM market, with more than 20,000 devices operational across the region's eleven top cities. The technological robustness of its hardware and operations software has positioned it as a leading innovator in the LATAM shared micromobility ecosystem.

"LATAM has revisited the role of cities, public space, health, and environmental awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic. All municipal authorities across the region aim to increase bicycle use and integrate last-mile micromobility with public transport solutions. PBSC's technology is playing a vital role in this process," said Martin Singla, Industry Analyst. "Through strategic partnerships, PBSC has established the widest geographic presence in LATAM, including in Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Guadalajara, Mexico; and Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Salvador, São Paulo, Vila Velha, Bertioga, and Pernambuco in Brazil."

PBSC has leveraged its app, operations software, and expertise to become the leading technology supplier to the most important and largest public bikesharing systems across LATAM. The company's partnership with Brazilian operator Tembici, its exclusive hardware and software provider, provides PBSC access to one of LATAM's biggest markets. Such partnerships have helped it capture 34 percent of the operational bikesharing parc in the region. The second and third-largest competitors (e.g., bikesharing operators and technology suppliers) are only present in two LATAM cities.

When deploying shared micromobility devices, PBSC also takes into account city-specific challenges such as vandalism, theft, and operational inefficiencies. With its advanced technology, PBSC ensures lower levels of vandalism and theft than in systems from competing operators and technology suppliers. Its FIT and ICONIC bicycle models also offer enhanced asset security due to patented anti-theft locking mechanisms and anti-vandalism-designed parts that cannot be used in other bicycles or equipment. Moreover, the company employs advanced technologies in its smart docks, making the lightweight, infrastructure-independent modules easy to manipulate. The smart docks are solar-powered and have integrated kiosk connectors with back-end communications. As a result, they can secure permanent operability for both smartphone-enabled locking/unlocking systems and payment interfaces.

"Even though the demand for bikesharing declined in 2020 because of lockdown measures and mobility restrictions, the overall use of PBSC-supplied systems has consistently grown year over year," noted Singla. "PBSC's micromobility technology implemented in the region has the highest level of community adherence, while its constantly increasing utilization rates underline the success of its implementation."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

