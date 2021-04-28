Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Expands Surimeau District Project with Acquisition of Additional Mineralized Target

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that our Surimeau District Project has increased in size, to approximately 260 km2, with the addition of 81 claims, covering approximately 4,520 hectares and hosting the Huston Target, located to the west of our Surimau Target area, in the Pontiac and south of Iamgold's Westwood Mine.

The newly acquired area hosts the Huston Target, documented in the early 1980's as a privately held property which was subsequently acquired and drilled by Hecla Mining, results of drilling by Hecla accessible via SIGEOM document the presence of copper and gold above background levels. In addition to this the vendors of the property carried out a small surface grab sample program targeting their interpretation that the property hosts a deep seated splay of the Cadillac Break, as seen in their inversion of geophysical data. Their field findings included copper and nickel above background levels in grab samples taken from areas of alteration accessible by road and due to logging operations. Renforth acquired these claims from an unrelated party in November of 2020 via the issuance of 4 million shares of Renforth and is now in the process of registering these claims to Renforth's name. The acquisition of the Huston Target area was a strategic one, occurring as Renforth finished consolidating the Surimeau District Project, which encompasses 5 target areas for base metals (historically documented) and 2 target areas for precious metals (historically identified), bringing one of the last historically documented targets into the Surimeau District Project to make 6 target areas for base metals.

"Renforth has assembled a very large and underexplored land package with known historical showings in both base and precious metals, with road access in mature mining camps. This property is located within one of the best mining friendly jurisdictions in the world. Our initial drilling on this property, focused on our Victoria West target area, delivering visual nickel, copper and zinc sulphide mineralization in each of 15 holes drilled over only 2.2kms of strike within a 20km geophysical anomaly, assays are awaited. I am quite looking forward to exploring our brownfield nickel rich VMS discovery further" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Brian H. Newton is a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101, have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 03/15/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

