Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Vivlion GmbH, a company providing next-generation CRISPR gRNA libraries and screening services for the global R&D market, today announced a collaboration for the generation of gRNA libraries for CRISPR applications. CRISPR\Cas is a powerful functional genomics tool used for a wide range of applications including genome engineering and target discovery for drug development.

"Research using CRISPR continues to accelerate into many different areas. This collaboration combines Twist's ability to generate highly uniform long oligos at scale with Vivlion's ability to translate these into equally highly uniform CRISPR libraries for the next generation of high-throughput CRISPR screenings," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Per this collaboration, Vivlion will purchase Twist Oligo Pools to generate and sell precision CRISPR libraries for functional genomics research. Vivlion's proprietary 3Cs technology bypasses standard cloning methods such as PCR amplification, allowing direct conversion of Twist's high-quality Oligo Pools into gRNA libraries that maintain Twist's unrivaled uniformity, including the generation of multiplexed and fixed-pair libraries.

"Twist is the ideal partner for the oligos needed for our CRISPR libraries. Their market expertise and ability to quickly generate large quantities of long, high-quality oligonucleotides provides Vivlion with a ready-made platform to amplify our impact," said Ivan Ðikic, CEO of Vivlion. "The combined technologies have the potential to accelerate genomic research and enable scientists to decipher the function of genes more quickly."

About Vivlion GmbH

Vivlion GmbH provides innovative gene editing reagents and screening services for the global R&D market based on the proprietary 3Cs technology developed at Goethe University's Institute of Biochemistry II. Vivlion is a spinoff of Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, founded in December 2018 by a team of scientists together with Goethe University Frankfurt am Main as a shareholder. Seed funding was secured by a private equity company, gsccb Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH. For more information on Vivlion's off-the-shelf and customized solutions, visit www.vivlion.de. Follow Vivlion GmbH on Twitter LinkedIn

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including the ability of the collaboration to accelerate genomic research and enable scientists to decipher the function of genes more quickly, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience's business in general, see Twist Bioscience's risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience's Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

