Polygon acquires Kaph in Norway

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Kaph Entreprenør AS ("Kaph") in Norway. Kaph is a property damage restoration company specialized in Project management, Water Damage Restoration, and Reconstruction with a high digital focus. The acquisition will add 220 highly professional employees and a turnover of around 46 MEUR.

Polygon is taking yet another step in its buy-and-build strategy with the acquisition of the ambitious and innovative company Kaph in Norway. Kaph is a fast growing property damage restoration company based in Stavanger, with a strong market position particularly in the west, south and east part of Norway and with the potential to expand its service deliveries to a full Norwegian footprint.

"The acquisition of Kaph is a perfect fit since it is both in the sweet spot of our core business, while at the same time supports our digital strategic focus. I am very impressed with what the owners have built up over the years in terms of market position, strong growth and a loyal customer base and I really look forward to welcoming them as part of the family", says Axel Gränitz President and CEO of Polygon Group.

"We are looking forward to joining forces with Polygon Group. Together and with the access to many of Polygons very strong corporate platforms we will have the potential to continue to develop and strengthen the business even further," says Kjell Ole Frøiland, CEO at Kaph.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Norwegian competition authorities and expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

