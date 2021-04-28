Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8K3 ISIN: CA21872J2083 Ticker-Symbol: LD62 
Tradegate
28.04.21
15:36 Uhr
0,650 Euro
+0,006
+0,93 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORE ONE LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORE ONE LABS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6360,66415:40
0,6440,65815:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORE ONE LABS
CORE ONE LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORE ONE LABS INC0,650+0,93 %
LOBE SCIENCES LTD0,082-6,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.