Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY® is pleased to have received a (B-) score with scorecard from Circulytics®, launched by The Ellen MacArthur Foundation ("The Foundation"), a charity whose mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.











The Foundation has developed this new digital tool to assess the circular economy performance of companies, which measures enablers within organizations. This measurement assists companies in achieving circular outcomes ("Circulytics" and the method used by Circulytics® being the "Circulytics Method"). The scorecard gives an overview of the company's progress on the journey towards the circular economy, by way of two overarching categories, 'Enablers' and 'Outcomes', as well as eleven themes within these categories, encouraging the company to improve and providing theme level scores to enable the company to prioritize certain activities.

"We are pleased to have received a (B-) score from Circulytics®, as it validates our model and circular economy initiatives, namely, diverting municipal organic waste from landfill and producing regenerative products," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "We will continue to strive and improve as global leaders in the circular economy while maximizing shareholder value."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://susglobalenergy.com

About Circulytics®

In January 2020, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation launched Circulytics®, a tool that allows organizations to assess their circular economy performance via a broad set of metrics which deliver a company-level score. This score, alongside insights and analysis from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, helps businesses understand the extent of their success in adopting circular economy business opportunities; it provides a 'snapshot' of the circularity of their material flows and service models, and highlights the most important development areas to concentrate on. https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org

https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org/resources/apply/circulytics-measuring-circularity

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

