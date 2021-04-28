Deltek Vantagepoint Sees Significant Momentum Proving It's a Solution Leader in the A&E and Consulting Industries

HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced it has gained significant momentum with its Deltek Vantagepoint solution, now used by more than 400 companies to power project success. In 2021, Deltek released a new and innovative update, Vantagepoint 4.0, in addition to earning several designations as a solution leader on G2, a peer review platform.

Built specifically for professional services firms including A&E firms and Consulting firms, Vantagepoint helps firms improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. Since its initial release, Vantagepoint has undergone significant enhancements including interactive dashboards, visual project scheduling, streamlined invoicing and billing, intelligent character recognition (ICR) for expenses, simplified approvals, a Deltek personal virtual assistant and much more.

In the latest release, Vantagepoint 4.0, the focus is on business insight and business process improvement with advanced business intelligence, improved project status visibility and digital mark up for draft invoices.

"We are excited about bringing this new release of Vantagepoint to the market," said Bret Tushaus, Vice President of Product Management at Deltek. "From expanded analytics with our Vantagepoint Intelligence module, to more intelligent banking processes due to ICR matching on credit card charges, to smarter mobile apps - Vantagepoint 4.0 is designed to empower every user."

"Dashboards are my favorite part of Vantagepoint," said Colleen Frolich, Manager of Information Systems at McCormick Taylor - a full service civil engineering firm that uses Deltek Vantagepoint. "We can use them to control what type of information is delivered to help project managers focus on the information important to them - and the dashboard filters make it even easier."

Vantagepoint user Jacqui Smith, ERP Operations Manager at A&E firm Galloway & Company, Inc. added, "We are very excited about the digital markup for draft invoices. The addition of digital markups and annotations will significantly improve coordination between our billers and project managers, improving the overall flow of our invoicing process."

In March 2021, Vantagepoint received three of the highest product designations from G2 in its Spring Reports - Leader, Mid-Market Leader and Momentum Leader - as well as the Users Love Us badge. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Companies like Deltek are reviewed by users, covering everything from setup and ease of use to security and support.

