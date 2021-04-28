Scientists in the UK used the latest imaging techniques to visualize and understand the process of dendrite formation and electrolyte cracking in an all solid-state battery. With new insight into the mechanisms by which these cracks form and ultimately lead to battery failure, the results could help direct the focus of future research into solid-state battery technology.Among the many different routes pursued by researchers to improve on today's battery energy storage technologies, solid-state batteries could be the most promising. And many in the industry are optimistic that the approach will ...

