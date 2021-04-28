Wargaming Selects Nuvei to Enhance Payments Offering in Asia Pacific

Nuvei's global fintech platform to support the legendary online game developer and publisher with the payment methods of choice for the Asia Pacific market

MONTREAL and NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces a deal with Wargaming Group Limited, the legendary online gaming developer and publisher. Nuvei will provide local acquiring solutions and payment technology to power Wargaming's growth, launching in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. Wargaming offers a unique, action-packed Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) gaming experience to hundreds of millions of users around the world.



Statistafigures from 2020 showed that there were nearly 1.5 billion gamers in Asia Pacific, by far the largest number worldwide. Wargaming's natural next step was to accelerate expansion to enable players in this booming region to enjoy their iconic games. Wargaming chose the payment provider that would best enable them to offer clients the localized payment methods of choice to capitalize on this huge market.

"We strive to accommodate our players in all regions by providing them the payments they trust," said Kate Gromova, senior payments manager at Wargaming. "We look forward to our relationship with Nuvei, chosen for their extensive experience in the region and impressive portfolio of APAC local payment methods."

Trending APAC payment methods available to Wargaming players through their single integration with Nuvei include Paytm, NetBanking, UPI and RuPay in India, DANA in Indonesia, GCash in the Philippines, plus SCB, KTB, BAY and BBL in Thailand.

"A driving force behind our clients' success is the seamless way in which we can facilitate their international expansion and drive additional revenue opportunities," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chairman and CEO. "We are delighted to provide Wargaming with the required expertise and innovative payment solutions as they diversify and scale their offering in more markets."

About Wargaming

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Operating since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry, with 5,500 employees and offices spread all over the world. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming's titles across all major gaming platforms. Their flagship products include the massively popular free-to-play hit World of Tanks and the strategic naval action game World of Warships.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration - propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@nuvei.com

Public Relations

PR@nuvei.com