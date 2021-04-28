Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank plc Q1 2021 Interim Management Statement

LONDON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Income statement

In the three months to 31 March 2021, the Group recorded a profit before tax of £1,768 million compared to £404 million in the same period in 2020, representing an increase of £1,364 million largely reflecting the improved economic outlook for the UK in the current quarter compared to the deterioration assumed in the first quarter of 2020. Profit after tax was £1,283 million.

Total income decreased by £258 million, or 7 per cent, to £3,644 million in the three months to 31 March 2021 compared to £3,902 million in the first three months of 2020; there was a decrease of £229 million in net interest income and £29 million a decrease in other income.

Net interest income was down £229 million, or 8 per cent, to £2,656 million compared to £2,885 million in the first three months of 2020. The net interest margin reduced as a result of the lower rate environment. Average interest-earning assets increased driven by growth in the open mortgage book and an increase in government-backed lending, partially offset by lower balances in unsecured personal loans, credit cards and motor finance, as well as the effects of the continued optimisation of the Corporate and Institutional book within Commercial Banking.

Other income was £29 million lower at £988 million in the three months to 31 March 2021 compared to £1,017 million in the same period last year; there was a fall in net fee and commission income as reduced card and other transaction-based income streams reflecting lower levels of customer activity driven by the coronavirus pandemic were only partly offset by some increase in commercial banking fees. Other operating income also decreased due to lower levels of operating lease rental income as a result of the reduced Lex Autolease vehicle fleet size and lower gains on the disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income.

Total operating expenses increased by £25 million to £2,212 million compared to £2,187 million in the first three months of 2020. There was an increase of £41 million in operating costs reflecting higher restructuring costs, primarily technology research and development costs and severance, as well as slightly higher property transformation costs. These were partially offset by a reduction in depreciation of tangible fixed assets due to the reduced Lex Autolease vehicle fleet size. Staff costs were little changed. The charge in respect of regulatory provisions was £16 million lower at £64 million and related to pre-existing programmes.

As highlighted in the 2020 results, in relation to HBOS Reading, decisions from the independent panel re-review on direct and consequential losses will start to be issued during 2021. This is likely to result in further charges but it is not possible to estimate the potential impact at this stage.

There was a net release of expected credit loss allowances (ECLs) in the quarter of £336 million, compared to a charge of £1,311 million in the first quarter of 2020, largely reflecting the improved UK economic outlook.

The ECL allowance in respect of loans and advances to customers remains high by historical standards at £5,174 million, a coverage ratio of 1.1 per cent. This is consistent with the Group's updated macroeconomic projections. It assumes that a large proportion of expected losses will crystallise over the next 12 to 18 months as support measures subside and unemployment increases.

Credit performance has remained stable in the quarter, with the flow of assets into arrears, defaults and write-offs remaining at low levels in part due to the continued effectiveness of support schemes, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and payment holidays extended by the Group which have now largely matured. The Group has maintained judgemental ECL allowances in respect of losses assumed to have been suppressed over the last 12 months by support schemes, given that cumulative losses remain lower than would have ordinarily been anticipated.

The Group's £400 million central overlay has been maintained. It was added at the year end in recognition of the significant uncertainty with regard to the efficacy of the vaccine, the vaccination rollout, potential virus mutations and economic performance post lockdown restrictions and Government support. Although the base case outlook has improved in the first quarter, the Group still considers these risks to remain and that the conditioning assumptions for the base case and associated scenarios around this do not necessarily capture these unprecedented risks.

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE (continued)

The Group recognised a tax expense of £485 million in the period compared to a credit of £396 million in the first three months of 2020. The prior year credit included an uplift in deferred tax assets following the announcement by the UK Government that it would maintain the corporation tax rate at 19 per cent. On 3 March 2021, the Government announced its intention to increase the rate of corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent with effect from 1 April 2023. Had this change in corporation tax rate been substantively enacted at 31 March 2021, the impact would have been to recognise a c.£1.25 billion deferred tax credit in the income statement and a c.£150 million debit within other comprehensive income, increasing the Group's net deferred tax asset by c.£1.1 billion.

Balance sheet

Total assets were £4,536 million higher at £604,475 million at 31 March 2021 compared to £599,939 million at 31 December 2020. There was an increase in cash and balances at central banks which were £11,805 million higher at £61,693 million reflecting increased liquidity holdings. Partly offsetting this, financial assets at amortised cost decreased by £1,917 million, to £490,049 million at 31 March 2021 compared to £491,966 million at 31 December 2020, as a result of a £4,861 million decrease in bank and customer reverse repurchase agreement balances. Other loans and advances to customers, net of impairment allowances, were £3,227 million higher as increases in the open mortgage book, motor finance and SME lending were only partially offset by reductions in the closed mortgage book, other retail balances and larger corporate lending. Derivative assets were £1,680 million lower at £6,661 million compared to £8,341 million at 31 December 2020, reflecting reduced volumes and movements in interest and exchange rates over the first three months of 2021.

Total liabilities were £4,380 million higher at £563,201 million compared to £558,821 million at 31 December 2020. Customer deposits increased by £11,804 million, or 3 per cent, to £446,373 million compared to £434,569 million at 31 December 2020, as a result of growth in retail current and savings accounts and commercial deposits. This increase was partly offset by a reduction in deposits from banks which were £3,408 million lower at £21,589 million, reflecting the reduced need for wholesale funding following further growth in customer deposits, and in derivative liabilities which were £1,863 million lower.

Shareholders' equity was little changed at £35,259 million as profit retentions were largely offset by movements in the cash flow hedging reserve.

Capital

The Group's Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio has increased from 15.5 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 16.1 per cent1 at 31 March 2021, primarily as a result of profit for the period and a reduction in risk-weighted assets, partially offset by pension contributions. The tier 1 capital ratio increased from 19.8 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 20.0 per cent1 at 31 March 2021 and the total capital ratio increased from 23.5 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 23.9 per cent1 at 31 March 2021, reflecting the increase in CET1 capital and the reduction in risk-weighted assets, partially offset by the annual reduction in transitional limits applied to legacy tier 1 and tier 2 instruments. The total capital ratio also reflects the issuance of a new tier 2 capital instrument in the quarter.

Risk-weighted assets reduced by £2.7 billion, or 2 per cent, to £168.2 billion at 31 March 2021, compared to £170.9 billion at 31 December 2020, primarily driven by optimisation activity undertaken in Commercial Banking.

The Group's UK leverage ratio increased from 5.5 per cent at 31 December 2020 to 5.6 per cent1 at 31 March 2021.

1 Incorporating profits for the period that remain subject to formal verification in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) Three

months

ended 31

Mar 2021 Three

months

ended 31

Mar 2020 £m £m Net interest income 2,656 2,885 Other income 988 1,017 Total income 3,644 3,902 Total operating expenses (2,212 ) (2,187 ) Impairment 336 (1,311 ) Profit before tax 1,768 404 Tax (expense) credit (485 ) 396 Profit for the period 1,283 800 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,176 685 Profit attributable to other equity holders 102 104 Profit attributable to equity holders 1,278 789 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 5 11 Profit for the period 1,283 800





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET At 31 Mar 2021 At 31 Dec 2020 £m £m (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash and balances at central banks 61,693 49,888 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,276 1,674 Derivative financial instruments 6,661 8,341 Loans and advances to banks 6,003 5,950 Loans and advances to customers 478,350 480,141 Debt securities 4,829 5,137 Due from fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 867 738 Financial assets at amortised cost 490,049 491,966 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 22,979 27,260 Other assets 21,817 20,810 Total assets 604,475 599,939 Liabilities Deposits from banks 21,589 24,997 Customer deposits 446,373 434,569 Due to fellow Lloyds Banking Group undertakings 5,854 6,875 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 6,775 6,831 Derivative financial instruments 6,365 8,228 Debt securities in issue 57,105 59,293 Subordinated liabilities 10,049 9,242 Other liabilities 9,091 8,786 Total liabilities 563,201 558,821 Ordinary shareholders' equity 35,259 35,105 Other equity instruments 5,935 5,935 Non-controlling interests 80 78 Total equity 41,274 41,118 Total equity and liabilities 604,475 599,939

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Basis of presentation



This release covers the results of Lloyds Bank plc (the Bank) together with its subsidiaries (the Group) for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

Accounting policies

The accounting policies are consistent with those applied by the Group in its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

2. Capital



Capital and leverage ratios reported as at 31 March 2021 incorporate profits for the three months that remain subject to formal verification in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation. The Group's Q1 2021 Interim Pillar 3 Report can be found at: https://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/investors/financial-downloads.html

3. UK economic assumptions



Base case scenario by quarter

Key quarterly assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented quarter on quarter, house price growth and commercial real estate growth is presented year on year.

First

quarter

2021

Second

quarter

2021

Third

quarter

2021

Fourth

quarter

2021

First

quarter

2022

Second

quarter

2022

Third

quarter

2022

Fourth

quarter

2022

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

Gross domestic product (1.6 ) 3.7 1.5 1.2 1.4 0.9 0.5 0.4 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Unemployment rate 5.2 5.6 6.2 7.0 6.7 6.3 6.0 5.7 House price growth 4.9 6.1 0.7 (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (1.1 ) (0.4 ) 0.5 Commercial real estate price growth (4.5 ) (1.0 ) (1.0 ) (1.8 ) (0.8 ) (0.2 ) 1.2 1.9

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

3. UK economic assumptions (continued)



Scenarios by year

Key annual assumptions made by the Group are shown below. Gross domestic product is presented as an annual change, house price growth and commercial real estate price growth are presented as the growth in the respective indices within the period. UK Bank Rate and unemployment rate are averages for the period.

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2021-2025

At 31 March 2021 %

%

%

%

%

%

Upside Gross domestic product 5.7 4.6 1.4 1.3 1.2 2.8 UK Bank Rate 0.81 1.19 0.98 1.20 1.43 1.12 Unemployment rate 4.9 4.9 4.4 4.2 4.1 4.5 House price growth 0.8 4.0 6.0 4.3 3.6 3.7 Commercial real estate price growth 9.3 4.8 2.3 (0.4 ) (0.4 ) 3.1 Base case Gross domestic product 5.0 5.0 1.6 1.3 1.3 2.8 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.21 0.44 0.69 0.31 Unemployment rate 6.0 6.2 5.4 5.0 4.8 5.5 House price growth (0.8 ) 0.5 2.2 1.7 1.7 1.1 Commercial real estate price growth (1.8 ) 1.9 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.6 Downside Gross domestic product 4.5 4.2 1.4 1.1 1.3 2.5 UK Bank Rate 0.12 0.12 0.09 0.17 0.33 0.17 Unemployment rate 6.9 7.7 6.9 6.3 5.9 6.8 House price growth (4.1 ) (6.9 ) (5.2 ) (3.9 ) (2.2 ) (4.5 ) Commercial real estate price growth (9.0 ) (4.0 ) (0.6 ) 0.0 0.9 (2.6 ) Severe downside Gross domestic product 2.8 3.4 1.1 1.3 1.4 2.0 UK Bank Rate 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.03 Unemployment rate 8.4 10.0 9.0 8.1 7.4 8.6 House price growth (5.9 ) (11.7 ) (10.7 ) (7.9 ) (4.1 ) (8.1 ) Commercial real estate price growth (19.8 ) (11.3 ) (4.7 ) (1.0 ) 1.1 (7.5 )

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

3. UK economic assumptions (continued)



2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2020-2024 At 31 December 2020 % % % % % % Upside Gross domestic product (10.5 ) 3.7 5.7 1.7 1.5 0.3 UK Bank Rate 0.10 1.14 1.27 1.20 1.21 0.98 Unemployment rate 4.3 5.4 5.4 5.0 4.5 5.0 House price growth 6.3 (1.4 ) 5.2 6.0 5.0 4.2 Commercial real estate price growth (4.6 ) 9.3 3.9 2.1 0.3 2.1 Base case Gross domestic product (10.5 ) 3.0 6.0 1.7 1.4 0.1 UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.21 0.25 0.15 Unemployment rate 4.5 6.8 6.8 6.1 5.5 5.9 House price growth 5.9 (3.8 ) 0.5 1.5 1.5 1.1 Commercial real estate price growth (7.0 ) (1.7 ) 1.6 1.1 0.6 (1.1 ) Downside Gross domestic product (10.6 ) 1.7 5.1 1.4 1.4 (0.4 ) UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.05 Unemployment rate 4.6 7.9 8.4 7.8 7.0 7.1 House price growth 5.6 (8.4 ) (6.5 ) (4.7 ) (3.0 ) (3.5 ) Commercial real estate price growth (8.7 ) (10.6 ) (3.2 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (4.9 ) Severe downside Gross domestic product (10.8 ) 0.3 4.8 1.3 1.2 (0.8 ) UK Bank Rate 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 Unemployment rate 4.8 9.9 10.7 9.8 8.7 8.8 House price growth 5.3 (11.1 ) (12.5 ) (10.7 ) (7.6 ) (7.5 ) Commercial real estate price growth (11.0 ) (21.4 ) (9.8 ) (3.9 ) (0.8 ) (9.7 )

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

4. Group loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowances

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 2

as % of

total

Stage 3

as % of

total

At 31 March 2021 £m £m £m £m £m Loans and advances to customers UK Mortgages 258,215 27,863 1,880 12,219 300,177 9.3 0.6 Credit cards 10,663 3,198 354 - 14,215 22.5 2.5 Loans and overdrafts 7,652 1,439 324 - 9,415 15.3 3.4 UK Motor Finance 12,947 2,256 232 - 15,435 14.6 1.5 Other 18,170 1,218 182 - 19,570 6.2 0.9 Retail 307,647 35,974 2,972 12,219 358,812 10.0 0.8 SME 28,063 3,322 860 - 32,245 10.3 2.7 Other 32,269 6,230 2,488 - 40,987 15.2 6.1 Commercial Banking 60,332 9,552 3,348 - 73,232 13.0 4.6 Central items1 51,388 33 59 - 51,480 0.1 0.1 Total gross lending 419,367 45,559 6,379 12,219 483,524 9.4 1.3 ECL allowance on drawn balances (1,240 ) (1,853 ) (1,847 ) (234 ) (5,174 ) Net balance sheet carrying value 418,127 43,706 4,532 11,985 478,350 Group ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK Mortgages 97 451 188 235 971 46.4 19.4 Credit cards 185 516 165 - 866 59.6 19.1 Loans and overdrafts 210 334 163 - 707 47.2 23.1 UK Motor Finance2 177 171 155 - 503 34.0 30.8 Other 51 117 53 - 221 52.9 24.0 Retail 720 1,589 724 235 3,268 48.6 22.2 SME 130 162 123 - 415 39.0 29.6 Other 150 299 997 - 1,446 20.7 68.9 Commercial Banking 280 461 1,120 - 1,861 24.8 60.2 Other 411 1 10 - 422 0.2 2.4 Total ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) 1,411 2,051 1,854 235 5,551 36.9 33.4 Group ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers3 UK Mortgages - 1.6 10.0 1.9 0.3 Credit cards 1.7 16.1 56.9 - 6.1 Loans and overdrafts 2.7 23.2 64.7 - 7.6 UK Motor Finance 1.4 7.6 66.8 - 3.3 Other 0.3 9.6 40.2 - 1.1 Retail 0.2 4.4 26.0 1.9 0.9 SME 0.5 4.9 16.8 - 1.3 Other 0.5 4.8 40.2 - 3.5 Commercial Banking 0.5 4.8 34.9 - 2.5 Other 0.8 3.0 16.9 - 0.8 Total ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers 0.3 4.5 30.6 1.9 1.1

1 Includes reverse repos of £52.8 billion.

2 UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £168 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios.

3 Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Retail of £186 million, and in Commercial Banking of £135 million.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

4. Group loans and advances to customers and expected credit loss allowances (continued)

Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 2

as % of

total Stage 3

as % of

total At 31 December 2020 £m £m £m £m £m Loans and advances to customers UK Mortgages 251,418 29,018 1,859 12,511 294,806 9.8 0.6 Credit cards 11,496 3,273 340 - 15,109 21.7 2.3 Loans and overdrafts 7,710 1,519 307 - 9,536 15.9 3.2 UK Motor Finance 12,786 2,216 199 - 15,201 14.6 1.3 Other 17,879 1,304 184 - 19,367 6.7 1.0 Retail 301,289 37,330 2,889 12,511 354,019 10.5 0.8 SME 27,015 4,500 791 - 32,306 13.9 2.4 Other 29,882 9,438 2,694 - 42,014 22.5 6.4 Commercial Banking 56,897 13,938 3,485 - 74,320 18.8 4.7 Central items1 57,422 12 69 - 57,503 - 0.1 Total gross lending 415,608 51,280 6,443 12,511 485,842 10.6 1.3 ECL allowance on drawn balances (1,347 ) (2,125 ) (1,968 ) (261 ) (5,701 ) Net balance sheet carrying value 414,261 49,155 4,475 12,250 480,141 Group ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) UK Mortgages 107 468 191 261 1,027 45.6 18.6 Credit cards 240 530 153 - 923 57.4 16.6 Loans and overdrafts 224 344 147 - 715 48.1 20.6 UK Motor Finance2 197 171 133 - 501 34.1 26.5 Other 46 124 59 - 229 54.1 25.8 Retail 814 1,637 683 261 3,395 48.2 20.1 SME 142 234 126 - 502 46.6 25.1 Other 172 475 1,161 - 1,808 26.3 64.2 Commercial Banking 314 709 1,287 - 2,310 30.7 55.7 Central items 410 - 12 - 422 - 2.8 Total ECL allowance (drawn and undrawn) 1,538 2,346 1,982 261 6,127 38.3 32.3 Group ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers3 UK Mortgages - 1.6 10.3 2.1 0.3 Credit cards 2.1 16.2 56.0 - 6.1 Loans and overdrafts 2.9 22.6 64.2 - 7.6 UK Motor Finance 1.5 7.7 66.8 - 3.3 Other 0.3 9.5 39.3 - 1.2 Retail 0.3 4.4 25.2 2.1 1.0 SME 0.5 5.2 19.1 - 1.6 Other 0.6 5.0 43.2 - 4.3 Commercial Banking 0.6 5.1 38.5 - 3.1 Central items 0.7 - 17.4 - 0.7 Total ECL allowances (drawn and undrawn) as a percentage of loans and advances to customers 0.4 4.6 32.4 2.1 1.3

1 Includes reverse repos of £58.6 billion.

2 UK Motor Finance for Stages 1 and 2 include £192 million relating to provisions against residual values of vehicles subject to finance leasing agreements. These provisions are included within the calculation of coverage ratios.

3 Total and Stage 3 ECL allowances as a percentage of drawn balances exclude loans in recoveries in Retail of £179 million, and in Commercial Banking of £138 million.

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

5. Group Stage 2 loans and advances to customers

Up to date 1-30 days

past due2 Over 30 days

past due Total PD movements Other1 Gross

lending ECL3 Gross

lending ECL3 Gross

lending ECL3 Gross

lending ECL3 Gross

lending ECL3 £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m £m At 31 March 2021 UK Mortgages 20,920 199 3,220 127 1,856 44 1,867 81 27,863 451 Credit cards 2,905 404 190 74 75 23 28 15 3,198 516 Loans and overdrafts 904 202 366 63 131 49 38 20 1,439 334 UK Motor Finance 765 62 1,324 55 128 36 39 18 2,256 171 Other 473 67 589 34 69 9 87 7 1,218 117 Retail 25,967 934 5,689 353 2,259 161 2,059 141 35,974 1,589 SME 3,026 148 208 8 35 3 53 3 3,322 162 Other 5,996 293 77 3 44 3 113 - 6,230 299 Commercial Banking 9,022 441 285 11 79 6 166 3 9,552 461 Central items 19 - 11 1 2 - 1 - 33 1 Total 35,008 1,375 5,985 365 2,340 167 2,226 144 45,559 2,051 At 31 December 2020 UK Mortgages 22,569 215 3,078 131 1,648 43 1,723 79 29,018 468 Credit cards 2,924 408 220 76 93 27 36 19 3,273 530 Loans and overdrafts 959 209 388 68 126 45 46 22 1,519 344 UK Motor Finance 724 62 1,321 55 132 37 39 17 2,216 171 Other 512 56 651 44 69 14 72 10 1,304 124 Retail 27,688 950 5,658 374 2,068 166 1,916 147 37,330 1,637 SME 4,229 219 150 6 40 5 81 4 4,500 234 Other 9,151 469 83 3 28 2 176 1 9,438 475 Commercial Banking 13,380 688 233 9 68 7 257 5 13,938 709 Central items 1 - 11 - - - - - 12 - Total 41,069 1,638 5,902 383 2,136 173 2,173 152 51,280 2,346

1 Includes forbearance, client and product-specific indicators not reflected within quantitative PD assessments.

2 Includes assets that have triggered PD movements, or other rules, given that being 1-29 days in arrears in and of itself is not a Stage 2 trigger.

3 Expected credit loss allowances on loans and advances to customers (drawn and undrawn).

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)

6. Commercial Banking lending in key coronavirus-impacted sectors1

At 31 March 2021 At 31 December 2020 Drawn Undrawn Drawn

and

undrawn Drawn as

a % of

Group

loans and

advances Drawn Undrawn Drawn

and

undrawn Drawn as

a % of

Group

loans and

advances £bn £bn £bn % £bn £bn £bn % Retail non-food 2.1 1.5 3.6 0.4 2.1 1.5 3.6 0.4 Automotive dealerships2 2.0 1.6 3.6 0.4 1.7 2.0 3.7 0.4 Oil and gas 1.0 2.1 3.1 0.2 1.1 2.5 3.6 0.2 Construction 0.7 1.5 2.2 0.1 0.8 1.6 2.4 0.2 Passenger transport 1.4 0.8 2.2 0.3 1.1 1.0 2.1 0.2 Hotels 1.6 0.3 1.9 0.4 1.8 0.3 2.1 0.4 Leisure 0.5 0.7 1.2 0.1 0.6 0.7 1.3 0.1 Restaurants and bars 0.6 0.3 0.9 0.1 0.6 0.3 0.9 0.1 Total 9.9 8.8 18.7 2.0 9.8 9.9 19.7 2.0

1 Lending classified using ONS Standard Industrial Classification codes at legal entity level; drawn balances exclude c.£1 billion lending under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme.

2 Automotive dealerships includes Black Horse Motor Wholesale lending (within Retail).

7. Support measures



Retail payment holiday characteristics1

Mortgages Cards Loans Motor Total 000s £bn 000s £bn 000s £bn 000s £bn 000s £bn Total payment holidays granted 491 61.6 341 1.7 304 2.4 161 2.2 1,297 68.0 First payment holiday still in force 6 0.9 10 0.0 7 0.1 5 0.1 29 1.1 Matured payment holidays - repaying 443 55.4 282 1.4 259 2.1 139 1.8 1,123 60.7 Matured payment holidays - extended 15 2.0 9 0.0 14 0.1 6 0.1 43 2.3 Matured payment holidays - missed payment 27 3.3 41 0.2 24 0.2 11 0.2 103 3.9 As a percentage of total matured Matured payment holidays - repaying 91 % 91 % 85 % 85 % 87 % 87 % 89 % 86 % 89 % 91 % Matured payment holidays - extended 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 3 % 3 % Matured payment holidays - missed payment 6 % 5 % 12 % 12 % 8 % 8 % 7 % 9 % 8 % 6 %

1 Data as at 31 March 2021. Analysis of mortgage payment holidays excludes St James Place, Intelligent Finance and Tesco; motor finance payment holidays excludes Lex Autolease. Total payment holidays granted are equal to the sum of first payment holiday still in force and matured payment holidays. Charged-off balances are included within missed payments. Totals and percentages are calculated using unrounded numbers.



Government-backed loan scheme approvals and value1

000s £bn Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme 10.5 2.5 Bounce Back Loan Scheme 343.3 9.7 Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme 0.1 0.7 Total 353.9 12.9

1 Data as at 2 April 2021.

