Hazeltree Fund Services: Dymon Asia Expands Hazeltree Relationship to Streamline Cash Management

Asia-Focused Alternative Investment Manager Enhances Operational Controls and Drives Efficiencies with Hazeltree Cash Manager

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that Dymon Asia, a leading Asia-focused alternative investment manager, has expanded a multi-year relationship to further leverage Hazeltree cash management capabilities across its treasury and operational organization. Hazeltree helps Dymon's treasury team manage operational risks, strengthening its cash management controls, driving efficiencies and optimizing excess cash.



Hazeltree provides a comprehensive treasury and securities finance cloud-based solution to alternative asset managers globally. With complex multi-strategy investments, meeting Dymon Asia's treasury and portfolio finance needs requires the domain expertise, experience, and technology that Hazeltree delivers.

Two years ago, Dymon Asia implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager to enable centralized aggregation and monitoring of cash balances across a multitude of banks, broker dealers, and other counterparties; and the execution of cash movements and payments via a fully integrated wire solution, including multi-level authorizations, robust internal controls and detailed audit trails.

Additionally, with Hazeltree, Dymon Asia's authorized users can review and approve wire movements from their mobile devices, which is critical to Dymon Asia, given the remote workflow prevalent in today's Covid environment.

"Dymon Asia wanted to further strengthen its controls and operational efficiencies surrounding cash management and payments. Hazeltree provided an integrated, scalable solution that fully supports our business requirements," said Ken Tonkinson, Dymon's Asia's Chief Operating Officer (Public Markets) and Head of Investor Relations. "Hazeltree has helped streamline our treasury management function and further minimize operational risks. This has also helped us identify opportunities to optimize our cash. Our expansion of Hazeltree services was a logical extension to increase our operating efficiency and productivity."

"Dymon Asia's confidence in us is a reflection of the commitment we have to our clients on every level: product delivery; technological innovation; and client service," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "We look forward to supporting Dymon's treasury requirements as they continue to expand their business."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.comor contact info@hazeltree.comfor more information.

About Dymon Asia

Founded in 2008, Dymon Asia is a leading Asia-focused alternative investment management firm based in Singapore. The Singapore-headquartered firm has a core office in Hong Kong, managing strategies across public and private markets in Asia and globally. Visit www.dymonasia.comor contact enquiries@dymonasia.comfor more information.