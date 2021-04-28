Apiture Partners with Zelle to Empower Banks with Best-In-Class Payments Solution

Partnership enables customers to digitally send and receive money with Zelle through Apiture Xpress

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Apiture, a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, today announced a partnership with Zelle®, a peer-to-peer (P2P) payments service, to provide financial institutions with a best-in-class, high-speed payments solution.

Zelle® offers a fast, safe and easy way to send and receive money directly between bank accounts in the U.S., typically within minutes between enrolled users. By using an email address or U.S. mobile number, customers can send, request and receive money or split the cost of bills with those they know and trust, regardless of where they bank in the U.S.

The partnership between Apiture and Zelle® enables a streamlined and enhanced experience for Apiture customers. Apiture Xpress is an established platform that has been serving leading financial institutions for more than 20 years, helping them to create a fully integrated digital bank. This embedded capability provides clients with a secure, seamless and efficient way to send and receive payments through their digital banking applications.

"We saw an effortless synergy between Apiture and Zelle®," said Chris Cox, COO of Apiture. "Complementing Apiture's mission to empower financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation, this partnership helps elevate the unique digital experience we aim to provide through Apiture Xpress, enabling users to digitally send and receive money, or split expenses across banks typically in minutes between enrolled users."

Apiture Xpress is currently integrated with 40+ cores, hundreds of banks and fintech partners. Its rich functionality allows FIs to create a customized and unique digital experience for clients.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides FIs with the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve over 400 financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

