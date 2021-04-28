Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Primrose Residential 2021-1 DAC. The transaction is a static RMBS securitisation backed by reperforming mortgage loans (RPL). The underlying collateral consists of a €869.8 million mixed portfolio of seasoned first lien performing and re-performing mortgages that are secured by majority owner occupied (OO) and buy-to-let (BTL) properties located in Ireland. The portfolio includes mortgages originated by three Irish originators, Permanent TSB plc (72.5%, PTSB), Irish Nationwide Building Society (15%, INBS) and Springboard Mortgages Limited (12.5%, Springboard). Primrose Residential comprises loans from two portfolios, the first which collateralised European Residential Loan Securitisation 2019-PL1 DAC (ERLS 2019-PL1) (aggregating €630.8 million; 72.5%) and second that collateralised Grand Canal Securities 1 DAC (GCS1) (aggregating €239 million; 27.5%). Primrose Residential is essentially the refinance of the notes currently outstanding under each of the respective transactions. The loans comprising Primrose Residential portfolio will continue to be serviced by Start Mortgage DAC (Start;72.5%) and Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC (Mars;27.5%).

KBRA's rating approach incorporates a review and analysis of the loan servicers and other key transaction counterparties, a review of the Agreed Upon Procedure Report, use of the KBRA European Mortgage Model (KEMM) for Irish mortgages to analyse collateral and borrower attributes, an assessment of the securitisation framework from a structural and legal perspective, and ongoing surveillance of the transaction. This analysis is further described in KBRA's European RMBS Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

