Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights ("Microdose"), the leader in B2B psychedelic intelligence, in partnership with The Conscious Fund, the most active VC fund in the psychedelic space, is pleased to present the next edition of Psychedelic Capital.

The next edition of the psychedelic investment series will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1:30 PM EST. The PsyCap April edition will feature engaging presentations from NanoPsy, BETTERLIFE PHARMA INC. (CSE: BETR), PharmAla Biotech, as well as panel discussions on the topic of Clinical Trials & RWE and Going Mainstream: Mass Adoption.

Details and schedule of the April PsyCap are as follows:

1:30 PM: Intro

Featuring Henri Sant-Cassia & Richard Skaife.

1:45 PM: BETTERLIFE PHARMA INC. (CSE: BETR)



Featuring Patrick Kroupa, Ahmad Doroudian, Justin Kirkland

2:15 PM: Clinical Trials & RWE

Featuring Henri Sant-Cassia, Malcolm Barratt-Johnson, Matthew W. Johnson

2:45 PM: NanoPsy

Featuring Bojan Krasic & Max Arella

3:15 PM: Going Mainstream: Mass Adoption

Featuring Richard Skaife, Ronan Levy, Kathryn Tucker, Dustin Robinson

3:45 PM PharmAla Biotech

Featuring Nicholas Kadysh & Justin Ling

"While PharmAla Biotech has a great team behind it, we're a relatively new company. I'm excited to bring our story to the PsyCap audience, and to talk with Justin Ling about what I see as the future of the industry." - Nicholas Kadysh, President, PharmAla Biotech

Date:

April 29th 2021 at 1:30pm Eastern

Registration site:

https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease

Concept:

Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space. Live networking with all the attendees is available prior and during the event.

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

To request media accreditation, or to arrange interviews with key personnel please contact:

Kristina Spionjak

kristina@microdose.buzz

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

About PsyCap

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81928