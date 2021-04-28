Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.1972 per Class B Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on April 30, 2021 to holders of Class B Non-voting shares of record on April 27, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

John Strangway, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 685-9888

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.

Suite 405, 1210 - 8th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1L3

