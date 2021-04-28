Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Frankfurt
28.04.21
15:34 Uhr
5,330 Euro
+0,150
+2,90 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARO PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3605,42016:48
PR Newswire
28.04.2021 | 15:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karo Pharma resolves on sale of own shares

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the the authorization from the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has resolved to sell up to 1,768,000 own shares to expand the company's financial flexibility. The sale of own shares shall be effected - on one or several occasions before the 2022 Annual General Meeting, where a new mandate should be requested if necessary - on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the effective registered price interval on Nasdaq Stockholm, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The transfers shall be executed in accordance with Section 5.1.1 part H of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulation.

For information on the transaction of own shares, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Transactions of own shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of holdings of own shares in Karo Pharma at the time of this press release was 1,768,000 and the total number of shares in issue was 225,033,204. Consequently, the company's total holdings of own shares represent 0.79% of the total number of shares.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen
CEO
+4673-501 76 20
christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Jon Johnsson
CFO
073-507 88 61
jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-resolves-on-sale-of-own-shares,c3335821

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3335821/1409170.pdf

Press release (PDF)

KARO PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.