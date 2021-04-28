JCET Innovation and Manufacturing Strategies Deliver Record High Revenue for FY2020 with Profits Twice the Total of the Last 17 Years

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results:
- Fourth-quarter revenue was RMB 7.70 billion. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 17.6% year on year (see note 1).
- Full-year revenue was RMB 26.46 billion. On a comparable basis, taking into account the accounting change in revenue recognition, it was an increase of 28.2% year on year (see note 2).
- Fourth-quarter cash from operations was RMB 1.80 billion. With net capex investments of RMB 1.01 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.79 billion.
- Full-year cash from operations was RMB 5.43 billion, up 71.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 3.01 billion, free cash flow for the year was RMB 2.42 billion.
- Fourth-quarter net profit was RMB 0.54 billion. Full-year net profit was RMB 1.30 billion, a record high in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.34 in the fourth quarter and RMB 0.81 for the full year, as compared to RMB 0.17 in Q4 2019 and RMB 0.06 in 2019 respectively.
Note 1: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 0.92 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 8.62 billion, an increase of 17.6% over the same period last year.
Note 2: During the reporting period, we optimized the business model for the purchase and sale of certain packaged products, of which JCET Group no longer bears the general inventory risk on the main raw materials. In accordance with PRC GAAP, both revenue and costs of goods sold were recorded on the net basis and decreased by RMB 3.70 billion respectively. This change had no impact on the company's net profit. Assuming that revenue was still recognized by the gross method (should be recorded on the net basis according to PRC GAAP), it would be RMB 30.16 billion, an increase of 28.2% over the same period last year.
SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. According to the financial report, in 2020, JCET achieved solid and rapid growth with strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 26.46 billion and net profit of RMB 1.30 billion.
The demand for semiconductor products was historically strong in 2020, driven by the rapid development and integration of 5G and AI. JCET was poised and ready for this opportunity, delivering a record level performance for FY2020 by successfully optimizing and integrating the technology, management and production capacity resources of its domestic and international manufacturing hubs and R&D centers. JCET also leveraged its years of accumulated industry know-how and continued expanding its investment in both R&D and talent development, resulting in a year-on-year increase of 5.2% in R&D expenditure and 154 new patents. JCET's core technologies include advanced packaging technologies such as System-in-Package (SiP), high-density flip-chip and wafer-level-packaging (WLP), providing innovative solutions for 5G communication, automotive, high-performance computing, storage and other demanding applications. During FY2020, the cumulative number of JCET patents grew to 3,238. The expansion of intellectual property has created a solid foundation for future innovations that will be needed to meet the unique and complex demands of the market.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "With over 50 years of OSAT industry experiences, JCET is now firmly positioned as a tier-1 global IC manufacturing and service provider. With the support and guidance from our new board of directors, the company has successfully optimized and integrated our technology, talent and production recourses throughout our operations around the world. We have made significant investments to continue developing innovative packaging technologies as well as assembly and test manufacturing processes. These strategic initiatives led to our record breaking performance in 2020 and have also positioned us well for the opportunities that lie ahead of us in 2021!"
Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "We delivered record level annual revenue, profit and free cash flows in 2020. The net profit for the year was approximately twice the sum of the net profits for the 17 years since the public listing of JCET. We strengthened our balance sheet with significant improvements in our key financial metrics. We announced a common stock dividend of RMB 0.05 per share. Our focus on advanced packaging technologies is paying off."
In the post-Moore era, technical collaboration across the IC industry chain is becoming more and more important. As a leading supplier in the IC industry, JCET continues operating by its core value of "win-win cooperation" and is committed to promoting the collaborative development of the supply chain to enable the semiconductor industry to successfully overcome the challenges created by the growing demands of the market.
For more information, please refer to JCET FY2020 report.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)
RMB in millions
As of
ASSETS
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Current assets
Currency funds
2,235
2,569
Trading financial assets
5
0
Derivative financial assets
8
4
Accounts receivable
3,846
3,350
Receivables financing
41
68
Prepayments
158
188
Other receivables
41
11
Inventories
2,946
2,731
Current portion of non-current assets
0
137
Other current assets
149
501
Total current assets
9,429
9,559
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
42
40
Long-term equity investments
949
972
Other equity investments
430
517
Investment properties
96
100
Fixed assets
17,790
17,799
Construction in progress
866
1,664
Intangible assets
526
587
Goodwill
2,071
2,214
Long-term prepaid expenses
0
1
Deferred tax assets
128
128
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
22,899
24,023
Total assets
32,328
33,582
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Audited)
RMB in millions
As of
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
5,288
9,098
Derivative financial liabilities
0
161
Notes payable
513
958
Accounts payable
4,499
4,618
Receipts in advance
0
113
Contract liabilities
173
0
Employee benefits payable
858
586
Taxes and surcharges payable
109
53
Other payables
254
235
Current portion of long-term liabilities
2,131
1,827
Other current liabilities
21
0
Total current liabilities
13,846
17,649
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,978
1,585
Bonds payable
999
0
Long-term payables
592
1,216
Long-term employee benefits payable
4
1
Deferred income
375
337
Deferred tax liabilities
124
156
Total non-current liabilities
5,072
3,295
Total liabilities
18,918
20,944
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,603
1,603
Surplus reserves
10,242
10,242
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(83)
429
Specialized reserves
120
122
Unappropriated profit
1,518
231
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
13,400
12,627
Minority shareholders
10
11
Total equity
13,410
12,638
Total liabilities and equity
32,328
33,582
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Revenue
7,701
7,330
26,464
23,526
Less: Cost of sales
6,512
6,388
22,374
20,895
Taxes and surcharges
20
10
48
37
Selling expenses
50
67
225
265
Administrative expenses
350
230
1,037
1,044
Research and development expenses
252
393
1,020
969
Finance expenses
152
213
634
870
Including: Interest expenses
136
153
569
742
Interest income
11
7
42
27
Add: Other income
88
79
185
296
Investment income / (loss)
6
6
(2)
7
Including: Income / (loss) from investments
(3)
3
(11)
4
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
(5)
(14)
(4)
(13)
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial
39
(86)
67
(86)
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
1
(29)
(7)
(35)
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(62)
(219)
(87)
(234)
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
126
730
168
744
Operating profit / (loss)
558
496
1,446
125
Add: Non-operating income
3
6
6
6
Less: Non-operating expenses
3
47
21
51
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
558
455
1,431
80
Less: Income tax expenses
17
178
125
(17)
Net profit / (loss)
541
277
1,306
97
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
541
277
1,306
97
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
540
271
1,304
89
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
1
6
2
8
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
994
(40)
231
142
Less: Other reductions
16
0
17
0
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to
1,518
231
1,518
231
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Audited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(308)
(42)
(505)
156
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
(308)
(42)
(505)
156
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
(40)
10
(50)
10
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
(2)
(1)
(2)
(1)
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
(38)
11
(48)
11
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
(268)
(52)
(455)
146
Cash flow hedge reserve
(3)
(1)
(1)
3
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
(265)
(51)
(454)
143
Total comprehensive income
233
235
801
253
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of
232
229
799
245
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority
1
6
2
8
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.34
0.17
0.81
0.06
Diluted earnings per share
0.34
0.17
0.81
0.06
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of
7,989
7,548
27,350
24,199
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
(42)
354
486
651
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
139
120
905
396
Total cash inflows from operating activities
8,086
8,022
28,741
25,246
Cash payments for goods and services
4,891
5,009
18,475
17,385
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,143
1,067
3,787
3,766
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
186
(158)
499
253
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
63
290
545
666
Total cash outflows from operating activities
6,283
6,208
23,306
22,070
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,803
1,814
5,435
3,176
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
6
(30)
12
73
Cash receipts from investment income
9
31
9
32
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible
253
23
318
68
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other
56
0
56
0
Other cash receipts relating to investing activities
81
0
81
20
Total cash inflows from investing activities
405
24
476
193
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and
1,268
647
3,330
2,803
Cash payments for investments
5
0
5
0
Total cash outflows from investing activities
1,273
647
3,335
2,803
Net cash flows from investing activities
(868)
(623)
(2,859)
(2,610)
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Audited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from borrowings
5,775
3,437
15,725
14,280
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
0
238
0
2,118
Total cash inflows from financing activities
5,775
3,675
15,725
16,398
Cash repayments for debts
5,738
4,687
16,190
17,300
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and
189
57
614
726
Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling
3
0
3
0
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
676
545
1,167
1,311
Total cash outflows from financing activities
6,603
5,289
17,971
19,337
Net cash flows from financing activities
(828)
(1,614)
(2,246)
(2,939)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND
4
(10)
(29)
33
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
111
(433)
301
(2,340)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,056
2,299
1,866
4,206
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
2,167
1,866
2,167
1,866