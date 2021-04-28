American Society of Administrative Professionals: The Secret Weapon Within: Major Benchmarking Study Suggests Administrative Professionals Hold The Key to Businesses' Post-Pandemic Recovery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Most report directly to senior leadership. Two out of three have post-secondary degrees. They are career-focused, handle a wide range of responsibilities, and are eager to upskill. And smart companies will activate the potential of this key talent pool as they chart their COVID-19 recovery strategy. These are among the insights in the largest-ever benchmarking survey of administrative professionals and executive assistants in North America. Conducted by the American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP) in April 2020, the inaugural annual study drew 6,050 participants.

"Leaders and companies who want to stay invested in their workforce should pay close attention to their administrative and executive support talent," said ASAP's executive director, Heidi Souerwine. "Strategic thinking, project management and follow-through are among the strong points of good administrative support. They help the executives who rely on them succeed, and the breadth of knowledge they have from working closely with management and leadership is incredibly valuable."

Adapting to business transformed by COVID-19.

When the ASAP study was conducted, three out of four respondents were already working from home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tellingly, the top new skills they reported a need for in the 30 days preceding the survey were videoconferencing and remote meeting tools and collaboration tools. These skills have proved critical in a year that has seen remote work become the norm-a prime example of how administrative professionals are called to quickly adapt as business needs change.

An experienced, ambitious talent pool with untapped potential.

Close to half of respondents are career administrative professionals with 20 or more years of experience. Their length of tenure in an organization-typically longer than other employees-makes them a smart investment for training and development.

Administrative professionals' responsibilities are broad and vary widely from company to company. They routinely handle everything from organizational communications and management support to, increasingly, meeting planning and other project management tasks. And, they are upskilling to better serve their organizations in those roles. Leaders should look at how other businesses are utilizing their administrative talent to determine if there is untapped potential in their own organization.

More insights from the study reveal a profession that, while not without its challenges, can offer significant rewards for those who pursue a career in its ranks.

Key opportunities:

Salary potential is strong. It's no secret that women have borne the brunt of pandemic-related job losses. With the largest group of administrative professionals reporting an annual income in the $50,000 to $100,000 range, the profession could present opportunities for women who seek to reenter the workforce in a meaningful way.

While the largest percentage of respondents (70%) reported their age as 45 or older, other industry data, as well as anecdotal evidence from participation in industry events and organizations, suggests the field is starting to trend younger. This could indicate that the profession's longer-than-average tenure has created a barrier of entry for younger workers, one that is breaking down as this cohort moves towards retirement age. It could also present an opportunity for women who have experienced pandemic-related job losses to re-enter the workforce without facing the ageism associated with many other professions.

Administrative professionals and executive assistants with professional certification are likely to earn a higher income and hold management responsibility. These include ASAP's own Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence and International Association of Administrative Professionals' Certified Administrative Professional designation. Of survey respondents, 77% currently lack such certification, revealing a major untapped opportunity for growth.

Key challenges:

They work in heavily impacted industries. While administrative professionals are employed in a wide variety of industries, the two cited more than any other by survey respondents are education/nonprofit (26%) and medical/healthcare (15%)-two sectors that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial services/banking/insurance ranks third at 8%.

While administrative professionals are employed in a wide variety of industries, the two cited more than any other by survey respondents are education/nonprofit (26%) and medical/healthcare (15%)-two sectors that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial services/banking/insurance ranks third at 8%.

Today's administrative professionals are supporting multiple people, juggling multiple priorities, and tasked with an increased workload. Slightly more than half support from two to nine executives or managers, while only 14% support just one. Increasingly called upon to be available outside of business hours, respondents say disconnecting during their personal time is a primary challenge.

Conducted between April 24 and May 14, 2020, ASAP's study generated a 6% return response rate. The margin of error is +/- 1.2% for a confidence level of 95%. Access the full report here.

