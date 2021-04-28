Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to present the line of new brands and products that will be available to consumers in Canada in May 2021.

Molecule launches Craft Shelf and introduces Molecule Crafted cannabis beverage portfolio for launch in May 2021.

Molecule Introduces "Molecule Crafted"

Molecule is pleased to introduce the Molecule Crafted label designation, found on all products produced by Molecule. Molecule's goal is for Molecule Crafted to be synonymous with reliability, consistency, Canadian and craft for consumers. Molecule's goal is that Molecule Crafted becomes known to represent phenomenal customer service, and retail support at the wholesale level.

A worker at the Molecule cannabis beverage facility in Lansdowne Ontario proudly displays a can of KLON Terpene Smash bound for shipment to Canadian consumers in May 2021.



KLON Terpene Smash

KLON (pronounced "clone") marries the art of beverages and the science of cannabis. Each KLON creation is architected to highlight unique properties of the cannabis plant. KLON's first product, Terpene Smash, is an ode to terpenes, which are the fragrance molecules found in cannabis and shared with many other plants, like juniper and citrus fruits. KLON-branded products will be directed towards cannabis enthusiasts, cannabis geeks and cannabis activists, meant to be shared with friends while encouraging conversation about the exciting new world of cannabis beverages.

Proper Lemon Lime Sparkling Cannabis Beverage

Proper Cannabis Company is a client/partner of Molecule. Proper beverages are directed towards cannabis consumers who are seeking maximum THC, the convenience of a ready to drink canned beverage, and low calorie / no sugar with familiar flavours. Proper Lemon Lime Sparkling Water is a 1 calorie beverage, with 10 MG of THC, with flavours of fresh lemon and lime zest.

SOFA Hopped Maple Fusion

Sofa is Molecule's second house brand of the coming release. Sofa products aim to deliver "100% certified guilt-free relaxation." Sofa is for curious and adventurous consumers seeking relaxation through refreshment and who are open to innovative new flavour combinations. Sofa Hopped Maple Fusion is a distinctly Canadian, low-calorie sparkling water: blending the distinct warm aromas of maple and the sophistication and aromatics of hops. The beverage contains 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD, making it the first 1:2 drink in the canned beverage product category, available to consumers in Canada.

UbU Juniper Blackberry Sparkling CBD Beverage

CBD is a non-intoxicating compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD is used by some people to aid with stress, pain or insomnia. UbU is a brand that delivers CBD-only beverages with premium ingredients and no psychoactive effects. UbU products are for those who wish to experience some positive benefits of cannabis, but with no psychoactive effects or cannabis aftertaste. UbU Juniper and Blackberry Sparkling CBD Beverage contains 20 mg. of CBD and has a single calorie.

(V)ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler

(V)ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler is Canada's first true cannabis bubbly, designed jointly with the Hill Avenue Cannabis Company and Molecule's formulation tram. This premium sparkling beverage is for consumers who wish to pour a glass as a celebratory toast or even to pair with a meal. Regal Pink has notes of grapefruit, pomegranate and cranberry, with a pink hue and light bubbles. It pairs beautifully with roasted turkey, white meats and fish. (V)ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler contains 10 mg of THC.

"We are extremely proud to be bringing these 5 new brands to Canadian consumers. It is a significant milestone for our small team to be hitting shelves in Canada before the critical summer beverage season in 2021," said Phil Waddington, President and CEO of Molecule.

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule's goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

