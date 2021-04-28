Turkish film and TV star joins forces with prominent international investment consultancy firm to promote investment opportunities in Turkey among global audiences especially in Istanbul, New York, Toronto, London and Dubai

Investment consultancy firm Trem Global has signed a deal with Burak Özçivit, a Turkish actor with an international fan-base who will serve as the company's "brand ambassador" and promote Turkey's economic stimulus packages in foreign investment markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005059/en/

Trem Global to Introduce Turkey to International Investors With High-Profile Actor Burak Özçivit (Photo: Business Wire)

Turkey: A Dynamic Venue for Investment

Thanks to its strategic position between Europe and Asia and its relatively young and qualified labor force, Turkey represents an attractive and highly dynamic destination for foreign investment.

According to global management consulting firm Kearney, the rate of foreign investment in Turkey rose by 35 percent to some $4.6 billion in 2020. This is despite the fact that, within the same period, foreign investment worldwide fell by 33 percent, due mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many observers attribute Turkey's success in this regard to the generous raft of incentives the country offers to would-be investors. These include the granting of residency and/or citizenship rights to foreign nationals who make capital investments of $500,000 or more, purchase real estate worth at least $250,000, or create local opportunities for employment.

Global Appeal, Global Reach

The international appeal of Turkish television serials, many of which have drawn global audiences in the hundreds of millions, has provided the country with unique opportunities to market itself to potential investors.

Özçivit has played starring roles in numerous Turkish television series and films, many of which have drawn global audiences. The actor has said he is both "happy and proud" to have this unique chance to promote his country.

A short promotional film about the campaign, to be shot with the next few weeks, has prompted considerable excitement among fans of the actor, who recently mentioned the upcoming project on his social-media accounts.

"Our budding partnership with Burak Özçivit, will help us tap into lucrative investment markets, especially those in New York, Toronto, London and Dubai. Burak and our company share the same objective: we both want to raise Turkey's profile on the world stage, especially among international investors." says Muhammet Torun. "It is part of our long-term policy goal of achieving and maintaining a global reach."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005059/en/

Contacts:

Arda Lale

arda@tremglobal.com

+90 212 271 75 75