Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs", ticker ULTI) today announced that an abstract on the Company's Phase I trial evaluating its universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic malignant melanoma has been accepted for a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting to be held virtually Friday, June 4, 2021 through Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The abstract, titled "A Phase I Clinical Trial Investigating the Telomerase Vaccine UV1 in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Melanoma", will provide an overview of the open-label, single-arm study investigating the safety and tolerability for the UV1/pembrolizumab combination.

Details of the virtual poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A Phase I Clinical Trial Investigating the Telomerase Vaccine UV1 in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Melanoma

Abstract Number: 2620

Session: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

The corresponding abstract will be published by ASCO on Wednesday, May 19th at 5:00 pm EDT 11:00 pm CEST. The poster presentation will be available on demand for all conference attendees starting on Friday, June 4th at 9:00 am ET 3:00 pm CEST. The poster will also be made available on the Company's website at the same time on June 4th

About UV1

UV1 is a peptide-based vaccine inducing a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. UV1 is being developed as an "off-the-shelf" therapeutic cancer vaccine which may serve as a platform for use in combination with other immunotherapy which requires an ongoing T cell response for their mode of action. To date, UV1 has been tested in four phase I clinical trials in a total of 82 patients and maintained a positive safety and tolerability profile as well as encouraging signals of efficacy.

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs seeks to become a leader in developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs' lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 leverages the high prevalence of the human telomerase (hTERT) to be effective across the dynamic stages of the tumor's growth and its microenvironment. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens that are present in over 80% of all cancers, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor with the goal of activating an immune system cascade to increase anti-tumor responses. Ultimovacs' strategy is to clinically demonstrate UV1's impact in many cancer types and in combination with other immunotherapies. The Company will expand its pipeline using its novel TET-platform, which is an innovative vaccine technology that can generate multiple vaccine candidates designed to achieve increased T cell responses to a broad range of target antigens.

