28.04.2021
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Wednesday 28 April 2021 in Aalesund, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange and shareholders on 7 April 2021.

The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.



For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • HEX_Minutes from Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af103a0f-6cab-45c2-888f-47046c966f85)

