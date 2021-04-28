Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: SNTX) is pleased to update shareholders and the public about the Company's ongoing commitment to growth.

Budding botanicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntex Enterprises and a rapidly growing player in the CBD market, is excited to announce that the Company has recently paid off all of their expensive machinery including production equipment.

This commitment to prudent fiscal measures has left the company virtually debt free. With the burden of machinery cost lifted, Budding Botanicals is free to concentrate on growth.

The newly lowered cost of production has allowed Budding Botanicals to lower prices on all products in their on-line retail location. The public is invited to visit www.buddingbotalicalsca.com to view and order all the cutting-edge products currently produced and offered by Budding Botanicals.

Budding Botanicals is currently developing a new line of CBD products, in a different category, to meet customer's growing demand. More information will be released about this new and exciting line of products once development has been completed.

To order products from Budding Botanicals, visit www.buddingbotanicalsca.com.

Suntex Enterprises invites the public to follow future updates through the Company's Twitter: @SuntexSNTX.

The public is also invited to follow Budding Botanicals on Twitter: @BuddingCA.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

