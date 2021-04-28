Culmina Ventures Corp.: Culmina Ventures Announces Management and Director Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Culmina Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Culmina"), is pleased to announce that Jason Hein, Robert Mintak and James Andrew Robinson have been appointed as directors of the Company, replacing Scott Ackerman, Rick Cox and Brent Ackerman, who have resigned as directors of the Company. In addition, Jason Hein has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Robert Chisholm has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, replacing Scott Ackerman who has resigned as an officer of the Company. The Company wishes to thank the former directors and officers for their service to the Company.

Prof. Jason Hein, CEO, Director

Prof. Hein is an Associate Professor of Chemistry at the University of British Columbia, and heads one of the largest academic chemistry research groups in Canada. He has authored over 50 peer-reviewed articles amassing over 4,000 citations on crystallization, purity, commercial scale-up and the role of automation, robotics and AI in controlling pharmaceutical production. He is a founding member of UBC's Center of AI Decision Making and Action and co-lead of Canada's first Mission Innovation research challenge. Jason serves on the scientific advisory board of Mettler-Toledo Autochem and is a consultant to many major pharmaceutical companies.

Robert Mintak, Director

A senior executive with 20+ years of experience in a variety of corporate environments. Mr. Mintak has held executive and board positions with a number of public and private companies. Over the past decade, he has helped companies across multiple industry sectors raise in excess of $100 million in aggregate. Mr. Mintak is CEO at Standard Lithium Ltd. and serves on the board at Golden Independence Mining Corp. and Identillect Technologies Corp. In 2016 Mr. Mintak was recognized as CEO of the top-performing company on the TSXV50 and CEO of one of the top-performing TSXV 50 mining companies in 2018.

James Andrew Robinson, Director

An experienced scientist with a 20+ year successful track record in creating concepts, building companies and teams, and then taking them to successful execution. Andy has held executive and board positions with a range of public and private companies and is currently the President and COO of Standard Lithium.

Robert Chisholm, CFO, Corporate Secretary

Mr. Chisholm has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Emprise Capital Corp., a Vancouver based merchant bank in the business of restructuring and reorganizing distressed public and private companies, since 2009. With over 35 years of experience in finance and administration, Mr. Chisholm's background provides expert knowledge and an intricate understanding of the unique financing and capital requirements associated with emerging and growth oriented companies. Mr. Chisholm has held numerous board and executive management position with various public and private companies. Mr. Chisholm is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Nova Scotia.

