Millennial Lithium startet Pilotproduktion für Lithium in Batteriequalität und ist ein Übernahmeziel
Millennial Lithium startet Pilotproduktion für Lithium in Batteriequalität und ist ein Übernahmezie
Millennial Lithium Starts Pilot Production for Battery Grade Lithium and is an Acquisition Target
Millennial Lithium Starts Pilot Production for Battery Grade Lithium and is an Acquisition Targe
|MEGA-DEAL im Lithium-Sektor: ÜBERNAHME BESTÄTIGT: Argentinien neuer Lithium-Hotspot! Wer ist jetzt der nächste? Wir hätten da eine Idee...!
|21.04.
|Millennial Lithium produces battery grade lithium at Pastos Grandes
|21.04.
|Millennial Lithium Corp. meldet die Produktion von Lithiumcarbonat in Batteriequalität (99,96%) bei der Inbetriebnahme der Pilotanlage auf dem Pastos Grandes Projekt in Argentinien
|April 21, 2021. Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML: TSX.V) (A3N2:GR: Frankfurt)
(MLNLF: OTCQB) ("Millennial" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/millennial-lithium-corp/
|MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP
|2,170
|+0,70 %