Digital Asset Insurance Marketplace Insured Finance Launches Prototype

MAHE, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Insured Finance, a Polkadot-based digital asset insurance marketplace, has released a prototype for their upcoming product. The prototype is currently open to the public for testing.

The prototype allows the public to interactively navigate the dashboard of the upcoming application. Prospective users can trial the layout of the dashboard and view the interfaces for the main product features like securing insurance and providing insurance.

The Insured Finance team has reached out to prospective users for feedback on the application. In a newsletter released to the Insured Finance community mailing list, the team noted that "Once user feedback has been received, the design and development team will make the appropriate changes and work towards launching the app on the testnet."

The newsletter further noted that "Insured Finance is building the next generation of digital asset insurance. A key part of building this future is receiving feedback from users." The prototype is openly available to the public and can be tested through the link app.insured.finance. Insured Finance requested that any feedback be submitted to their Telegram community which is openly accessible through the link t.me/insuredfinance.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance is a Polkadot-based digital asset insurance marketplace. Insured Finance is the first two-sided marketplace where participants can secure or provide tailored digital asset insurance. Users can secure insurance that is customized to their unique digital asset holdings. Insurance can be secured against exchange hacks, stablecoin failure, and smart contract hacks.

