Oak Road Estate Rise Continues as It Eyes North America

CAMBERWELL, VICTORIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Oak Road Estate continues to remain the top 3 independently owned online wine retailers in Australia, providing a stapled service of excellence. The company has been a quiet achiever over the last 6 years starting from Ezra McInnes' the co-founder and now Managing Directors bedroom with a mobile phone and white pages cold calling potential clients.

The business is the one-stop online shop for a plethora of favourite and exclusive wine brands which suit all occasions. For years, Oak Road Estate has represented esteemed values of "Quality, Consistency, great service and unbeatable prices forming a truly incredible success story and helping Australians make fond memories on a special occasion with a case of high-quality wine.

Oak Road Estate has a collection of exclusive wine brands, including some of the highly sought-after options. The range is carefully selected, and only a handful of picks are provided for sale a month. Each blend undergoes systematic taste testing and a stamp of approval from an expert panel of wine connoisseurs at the company, and with the company's grape to glass business model, it means there are no middlemen, making prices more affordable to the consumer, and the value for money is unbeatable.

Oak Road Estate which sits under The Wine Group Australia's business banner has seen surreal growth in the past six years, with each year exceeding over 100% growth. Additionally, it has been able to expand its call center and customer service pool by a staggering 118% and, as a business, saw a 220% growth spike during the last financial year which saw the active buyers top 80,000 and the total customer pool exceed 180,000. These numbers reflect the hard work, due diligence, and commitment to customer's priorities which the company has maintained a proven track record of and now boasts a 62% reorder rate for any new customer.

It is due to this growth and with Oak Road Estate being the most successful business in The Wine Groups portfolio, they have their eyes set on new markets in the United States. The business is planning to pioneer direct to consumer online sales from Australia creating a model which supports Australian Wineries and Winemakers allowing them to go direct to consumers in America rather than be stuck in the traditional method of wholesale, and what better platform to launch this model on than wines.com.au - which is set for a mid-May launch in Los Angeles.

Their excellence in Australia's horizon of liquor is specially managed by a close-knit relationship with suppliers and wineries. All of the company's partners provide unparalleled support as an extension of their goodwill. Oak Road Estate provides them a marketplace online where winemakers have managed to reach their target market. What is also exceptional is the competitive pricing of some of the exclusive varieties of wine. Customers take pride in their service as Oak Road Estate's complete product portfolio is offered at the best prices.

Enjoy the best collection of wines in Australia at wholesale and at the most affordable prices. People can choose from red wine, whites, sparkling wine, cellar specials, limited collections, and mixed cases. These marvellous wines on wholesale makeup splendid gift items can suit any occasion. People can present their loved ones with bottles of their favourite blend, and they would make up for a sophisticated present.

