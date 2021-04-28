Saint-Gobain will bring Continuous Composites' CF3D production systems in-house to be located at Saint-Gobain's manufacturing centers of excellence in the U.S. or Europe

Continuous Composites, a composites additive manufacturer, announces the execution of a Joint Development Agreement with Saint-Gobain (EPA: SGO), a French multinational manufacturer and distributor of high-performance solutions. The strategic collaboration was formed to advance and certify Continuous Composites' patented Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D) for commercial aerospace applications.

Saint-Gobain will bring Continuous Composites' CF3D production systems in-house to be located at Saint-Gobain's manufacturing centers of excellence in the U.S. or Europe, providing access to state-of-the-art facilities and testing equipment. Engineers from both companies will collaborate on the technology, focusing on a wide range of CF3D material solutions, including high-temperature components.

Through collaboration, Saint-Gobain will offer innovative solutions enabled by CF3D to new and existing applications for aerostructures, engine parts, and interiors. Saint-Gobain will lead the certification of the CF3D process and materials for commercial aerospace applications.

CF3D is an automated manufacturing solution for additively manufacturing strong, lightweight, aerospace-grade composite components applicable to many industries. By combining high-performance continuous fiber with rapid curing thermoset resins, CF3D increases the efficiency of the composite parts manufacturing process to deliver substantially lower cost and shorter lead times as compared to conventional methods. CF3D offers a wide range of materials for manufacturing both traditional and high temperature composites, as well as multi-functional structures enabled by printed sensors and wires.

"This innovative technology will help our customers solve weight and structural challenges that are inherent in aerospace applications," says Scott Huth, General Manager, Aerospace, Saint-Gobain Mobility. "Together, we are fast-tracking CF3D for aerospace and we are thrilled to be part of this technology."

"Saint-Gobain has a longstanding reputation for driving innovation, working with cutting edge technologies in a multitude of industries, and CF3Dis no exception," says Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. "The demonstrated performance of CF3D meets the strict standards of the aerospace industry, and we are proud to be partners with Saint-Gobain through their equity investment and JDA."

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites, established in 2015 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, owns the world's earliest granted patents on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D). Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D redefines mainstream manufacturing. The CF3D process leverages the power of composite materials with a 3D printing process to reduce the high cost, long lead times, and design constraints found in traditional manufacturing. CF3D elevates the use of composites by bringing tailorable, snap curing thermoset materials solutions to new applications. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.

