NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (68/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) held on April 14, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The Ex-date is April 29, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Subsea 7 (SUBC, SUBCN). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855475