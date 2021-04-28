Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - On April 27, 2021, the Libertyville Village Board approved a two-year lease agreement with Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE), who operates under the brand name "Canlan Sports", to operate the Village's Indoor Sports Complex facility, which has been closed since March 13, 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canlan Sports intends to reopen the Indoor Sports Complex on July 1, 2021, with a ramp-up to full programming by the fall. The lease agreement grants the option for Canlan to purchase the complex at a later date.

The Village and Canlan intend to work in partnership to ensure that Village residents continue to have access to a variety of quality programs and services.

Speaking after the Village Board approved the lease, Mayor Terry Weppler said, "We are excited to be leasing the Sports Complex to a professional organization that will help the Village continue to offer programs to residents, while also strengthening the Village's financial position."

"The addition of this 169,000 sq ft sportsplex in Lake County, IL, to our portfolio is consistent with our strategy to continue expanding our U.S operations by acquiring ice, turf and hard-court sports complexes providing long-term benefits for both Canlan and the community. The Libertyville Sports Complex is only a short distance from two other Canlan Sports facilities located in the northern Chicago suburbs. We look forward to working with the Village's Recreation department to ensure the citizens of Libertyville are well served," said Michael Gellard, Canlan's Executive Vice President.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the Village of Libertyville by adding this versatile sports complex to our group of assets in Illinois. This facility is our third non-ice sports complex, and second in Illinois. We are grateful for all the work that has gone into getting this agreement completed between the Village of Libertyville and Canlan Sports, and look forward to initiating operations this summer," added Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin.

About the Libertyville Sports Complex

The sports complex is a full-service sport center that contains two boarded turf fields, eight hard court surfaces for volleyball and basketball, a climbing-rock wall, fully equipped fitness center, with significant space available for other activities and 3rd party tenants. Outside, there is a fully lit baseball diamond and an outdoor non-refrigerated boarded rink, with plenty of parking.

To learn more about Canlan programs or to secure field or court time, please contact Tammy Kerr at 847-387-1506, or email at tkerr@canlansports.com. Tammy is based in our Lake Barrington facility.

Additional information about the reopening of the facility will be made available on the Village's and Canlan's social media pages.

About the Village of Libertyville

The Village of Libertyville is a north suburban Chicago community of nearly 22,000 residents and over 900 businesses, including 25 retail centers, 100 restaurants, and a historic downtown.

www.VisitLibertyville.com

About Canlan Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is a North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment sports complexes. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation sports complexes in North America and currently owns, leases and/or manages 18 complexes in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan Sports please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE".

